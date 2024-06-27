How I sponsored 11 bills in one Year-OGD

Thursday, June 27, 2024


Adejoke Adeleye, Ogun

 

Senator Otunba Gbenga Daniel (OGD) said he has been able to sponsor not less than 11 bills since he got to office in 2023.

Senator Daniel representing Ogun East, believes he is there to represent the people and he needs to represent them well by delivering on his electoral promises hence his major reasons for sponsoring the bills many of which are on second reading.

Daniel while speaking during a “Dialogue with Journalists” organised by Nigeria Union Journalist, Ogun State chapter at Press Center, Okelewo Abeokuta, used the opportunity to call on youths in the South West region to enrol in military service.

The bills include South West Development Commission bill in February 2024, Federal College of Aviation Technology, Ilara Remo in November 2023, Terminal Illness Trust Fund in November 2023, Establishment Media Practitioners Registration Council of Nigeria also in February 2024, Border Communities Development Agency(Amendment) June 2024, National Agency for Science and Engineers infrastructure act(Amendment)June 2024, Establishment of Hospices bill, Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Birthright citizenship), Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Sovereign investment).

Noting that the bills are majorly the masses to boost the welfare of the citizens whom he has gone to represent at the National Assembly.

While emphasising the importance of the South West Development Commission bill, which he believes will boost the region’s economy if passed.

As Chairman of the Committee on Navy and Vice Chairman of the Appropriation Committee, Senator Daniel encouraged his constituents and southwest youth to leverage his network for their benefit.

He also hinted that over 3,000 people have benefited from his empowerment schemes and medical initiatives, including free eye treatment, farmer support, and artisan training.

Daniel also stated that over 3000 people have benefitted from various empowerment schemes and medical initiative programs which included free eye treatment, provision of glasses, Training, and Tractors to farmers, grants and loans to Traders, M and marketmen, and provision of Sewing machines and working tools to artisans.

 

 

