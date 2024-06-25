Pro-Wike lawmakers suffer setback as Court rejects move to reassign defection case

Pro-Wike lawmakers suffer setback as Court rejects move to reassign defection case

Tuesday, June 25, 2024 4:38 pm


Martins Amaewhule

Martins Amaewhule

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has rejected a petition by Martins Amaewhule, seeking to reassign a suit filed against him and 24 others for defecting from the PDP to the APC.

A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has rejected a petition by Martins Amaewhule, seeking to reassign a suit filed against him and 24 others for defecting from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Amaewhule and the 24 lawmakers are loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Amaewhule’s petition sought to stop the hearing process and reassign the case to another court, claiming that the court had refused to allow other interested parties to join the suit.

However, Justice Steven Dalyop Pam, presiding over the court on Monday, dismissed the petition, which was not served on the plaintiffs. Arguing, the plaintiffs’ counsel, Reuben Wanogho, said the petition was an attempt to arrest the proceedings and urged the court to discount it.

Wanogho stated that the petition was targeted at delaying the hearing and that allowing it would set a bad precedent.

Adeyemi Ajibade (SAN), the PDP’s National Legal Adviser, described the petition as ill-intentioned and noted that there was no intention to shut out anyone from joining the suit. Ferdinand Orbi (SAN), counsel for the defendants, denied knowledge of the petition but prayed the court to adhere to it and stop further proceedings if the letter was addressed to the Chief Judge.

Justice Pam observed that the petition had not been served on the plaintiffs and that there was no motion or counter affidavit before the court. He ruled that the petition be discountenanced. The case has been adjourned until June 28 for the hearing of pending motions.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Gbajabiamila leads team to Kano amid torrent of condolences 51 mins ago

    President Tinubu’s Delegation Pays Condolence Visit to VP Shettima
    Governor Abdullahi Sule 4 hours ago

    Keana Communal Clash is Being Resolved – Gov. Sule
    Dangote Refinery 4 hours ago

    On Dangote Refinery Fire Outbreak, No Cause for Alarm- Management
    From left, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, Dele Alake and former Governor Niyi Adebayo during the Ekiti Stakeholders meeting in Abuja 6 hours ago

    Ekiti State National Assembly Caucus Congratulates Governor Oyebanji on Successful Engagement with Ekiti Stakeholders in Abuja
    UNIBEN 6 hours ago

    BEDC disconnects UNIBEN over unsettled bills 
    9 hours ago

    Why Police declared Niger Delta militant,” General Gabriel Asabuja, wanted 
    11 hours ago

    Prime suspect in failed bomb detonation in Port Harcourt found, in Intensive Care Unit
    Dr Promise Adiele 12 hours ago

    Eedris Abdulkareem, New York Times, and the Muse