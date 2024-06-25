Pro-Wike lawmakers suffer setback as Court rejects move to reassign defection case

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has rejected a petition by Martins Amaewhule, seeking to reassign a suit filed against him and 24 others for defecting from the PDP to the APC.

A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has rejected a petition by Martins Amaewhule, seeking to reassign a suit filed against him and 24 others for defecting from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Amaewhule and the 24 lawmakers are loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Amaewhule’s petition sought to stop the hearing process and reassign the case to another court, claiming that the court had refused to allow other interested parties to join the suit.

However, Justice Steven Dalyop Pam, presiding over the court on Monday, dismissed the petition, which was not served on the plaintiffs. Arguing, the plaintiffs’ counsel, Reuben Wanogho, said the petition was an attempt to arrest the proceedings and urged the court to discount it.

Wanogho stated that the petition was targeted at delaying the hearing and that allowing it would set a bad precedent.

Adeyemi Ajibade (SAN), the PDP’s National Legal Adviser, described the petition as ill-intentioned and noted that there was no intention to shut out anyone from joining the suit. Ferdinand Orbi (SAN), counsel for the defendants, denied knowledge of the petition but prayed the court to adhere to it and stop further proceedings if the letter was addressed to the Chief Judge.

Justice Pam observed that the petition had not been served on the plaintiffs and that there was no motion or counter affidavit before the court. He ruled that the petition be discountenanced. The case has been adjourned until June 28 for the hearing of pending motions.