Fubara cancels revocation of C of O by Wike on five Star in Port Harcourt 

Fubara cancels revocation of C of O by Wike on five Star in Port Harcourt 

Tuesday, June 25, 2024 3:19 pm


Ogeyi Place Le Meridien in Port Harcourt.

Ogeyi Place Le Meridien in Port Harcourt.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has canceled revoking the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) Ogeyi Place Le Meridien, one of the sprawling five-star hotels in Port Harcourt.

The Certificate of Occupancy (C of O)which this property is sitting on, was revoked by the former Governor Nyesom Wike of the immediate past administration for reasons that the government wanted to use the space for reasons not properly explained and controversial circumstances.

Our Correspondent reports that the Hotel is owned by the former Military Governor of Rivers State, General Anthony Stephen Ukpo retired.

The document sighted online showed that the Governor of Rivers State, Fubara canceled the revocation order on June 6, 2024, to exercise his constitutional powers.

This property is owned by former military Governor of Rivers State,( now late) Brig-General Anthony Stephen Ukpo, ( Ogeyi Place Le Meridian) Hotels Limited, located at Plot 319, GRA Phase II, Port Harcourt.

Recall could be made that at the time the C of O of the Hotel was revoked, private investors and owners of hospitality businesses in Rivers were rattled, particularly because no cogent official explanations were given.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Gbajabiamila leads team to Kano amid torrent of condolences 51 mins ago

    President Tinubu’s Delegation Pays Condolence Visit to VP Shettima
    Governor Abdullahi Sule 4 hours ago

    Keana Communal Clash is Being Resolved – Gov. Sule
    Dangote Refinery 4 hours ago

    On Dangote Refinery Fire Outbreak, No Cause for Alarm- Management
    From left, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, Dele Alake and former Governor Niyi Adebayo during the Ekiti Stakeholders meeting in Abuja 6 hours ago

    Ekiti State National Assembly Caucus Congratulates Governor Oyebanji on Successful Engagement with Ekiti Stakeholders in Abuja
    UNIBEN 6 hours ago

    BEDC disconnects UNIBEN over unsettled bills 
    9 hours ago

    Why Police declared Niger Delta militant,” General Gabriel Asabuja, wanted 
    11 hours ago

    Prime suspect in failed bomb detonation in Port Harcourt found, in Intensive Care Unit
    Dr Promise Adiele 12 hours ago

    Eedris Abdulkareem, New York Times, and the Muse