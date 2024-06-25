Fubara cancels revocation of C of O by Wike on five Star in Port Harcourt 

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has canceled revoking the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) Ogeyi Place Le Meridien, one of the sprawling five-star hotels in Port Harcourt.

The Certificate of Occupancy (C of O)which this property is sitting on, was revoked by the former Governor Nyesom Wike of the immediate past administration for reasons that the government wanted to use the space for reasons not properly explained and controversial circumstances.

Our Correspondent reports that the Hotel is owned by the former Military Governor of Rivers State, General Anthony Stephen Ukpo retired.

The document sighted online showed that the Governor of Rivers State, Fubara canceled the revocation order on June 6, 2024, to exercise his constitutional powers.

This property is owned by former military Governor of Rivers State,( now late) Brig-General Anthony Stephen Ukpo, ( Ogeyi Place Le Meridian) Hotels Limited, located at Plot 319, GRA Phase II, Port Harcourt.

Recall could be made that at the time the C of O of the Hotel was revoked, private investors and owners of hospitality businesses in Rivers were rattled, particularly because no cogent official explanations were given.