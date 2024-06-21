Photos/Video: Omooba Shyllon’s Abeokuta Home and His Art Collections

Babafemi Ojudu

I visited the home of Prince Yemisi Shyllon in Abeokuta yesterday for the first time. Though I have visited his Lagos house numerous times and admired his extensive collection there, including the Yemisi Shyllon Museum, I was utterly amazed by the architecture and collection at his Hilltop House in Abeokuta.

Prince Yemisi Shyllon is truly a phenomenon when it comes to his passion for art. He knows the names of every artist whose works he has collected, the amount he paid for each piece, when and where he acquired them, and the current status of the artists. Every space in the house is filled with high-quality works across various media.

The location of the house itself is extraordinary, offering breathtaking views. He had prepared the guest chalet for me and my entourage, which was also filled to the brim with rare contemporary art collections.

From the living room to the bedroom, and even the toilet and kitchen, every space was adorned with remarkable artworks. It couldn’t have been better.