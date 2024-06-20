Why Edo PDP expelled Dan Orbih, Philip Shaibu, Ogbeide-Ihama

By Jethro Ibileke

The Edo State Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has confirmed the expulsion of the Party’s National Vice Chairman (South-South), Chief Dan Orbih.

Also expelled are the former Deputy Governor of the State, Comrade Phillip Shaibu and the immediate past Member representing Oredo Federal Constituency, Omorgie Ogbeide-Ihama.

In a statement on Wednesday, the party’s State Publicity Secretary, Ogie Vasco said the decision was taken yesterday at a meeting attended by nine members of the State Working Committee at the party secretariat in Benin City.

“The SWC has extensively deliberated on the issue and resolved to expel with immediate effect, Chief Dan Orbih, National Vice Chairman South South, Rt Hon Phillip Shaibubu and upheld the expulsion of Hon Ogbeide-Ihama from Ward 2, Oredo LGA,” he said.

The State Chairman of the PDP, Dr Tony Aziegbmi who also confirmed the expulsion of the trio in a telephone interview with journalists, said they were expelled for anti-party activities.

It would be recalled that Philip Shaibu and Ogbeide-lhama last week donated their governorship campaign secretariats and other facilities to the governorship candidate of the APC, Senator Monday Okpebholo. At the same time, Chief Dan Orbih’s name appeared on the list of Board members recently appointed by President Bola Tinbu.

Reacting to his alleged expulsion in a telephone interview, Chief Orbih said they have no power to expel a member of the national working committee.

“They are amusing their paymasters. They have no power to expel a member of the national committee.

“When a group of persons who are idle and have nothing to do sits down to make pronouncements that are unconstitutional, it only shows that they are ignorant of the constitution of the party.

“They don’t have any power to even suspend or expel anybody without following strictly the provision of the constitution of the party, that is all I have the said about it that and nothing more,” Chief Orbih said.