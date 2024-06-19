Rivers crisis escalates: Police Officer, Vigilante personnel shot dead, tight security in LGAs

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

As the protest against tenure elongation snowballs into a crisis in the various Local Secretariats, the Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the death of one Policeman and a Vigilante personnel.

According to the Police following the breakdown of law and order in the various Local Government Council secretariats in Rivers State where supporters of the two Political factions clashed over the tenure of Local Government Council Chairmen, a case of death was recorded at Eberi-Omuma, Omuma Local government area, where a Police officer and a vigilante were killed.

SP Grace Iringe-Koko, Spokesperson for the Command in a press statement confirmed that said to forestall more bloodshed and prevent a further breakdown of law and order, the Police have taken over all the 23 Council Secretariats and some critical government infrastructure in the state. Conventional police officers and anti-riot police officers have been deployed to these facilities.

While appealing to all groups and individuals to be law-abiding, the Command also warns anyone who intends to cause mayhem the Command will not hesitate to impose the full weight of the law on them.

The Command further asked the law-abiding residents and visitors in the state to go about their lawful businesses without fear as it is resolved to carry out its constitutional duty of protecting lives and property.