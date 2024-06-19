How God restored Governor Yusuf’s 2023 mandate in Kano-Kwankwaso

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The National Leader and 2023 Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, on Tuesday in Kano, narrated how God restored the mandate of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf as the Governor of Kano state, after tedious legal battles.

Kwankwaso who spoke at his Miller Road, Kano residence, during the 6th edition of Shagalin Bikin Sallah, organised in his honour by the Kwankwasiyya Development Foundation (KDF), also accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the judiciary and people he described as “enemies of the State,” for “stealing” Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s mandate in 2019.

The former Defence Minister, however, rejoiced that even though the “enemies of the State,” and their footsoldiers tried tirelessly to replay the 2019 scenario in the 2023 election, God in his wisdom, disappointed them.

Kwankwaso also raised the alarm that the same group of people who he termed as, “the minority,” are trying to destabilise Kano with the ongoing Kano Emirate tussle.

However, the former Governor of Kano state vowed that they would not succeed.

His words: “I am sure you remember in 2019, we won the election in this state (Kano), but the enemies of the State worked against us through INEC, through the Court, and so on, but what happened is now history.

“The same thing! This time around, in 2023, we won the election, overwhelmingly, and there was a lot of effort by the enemies of the State, who are the minority here—they worked so hard to take it; but by the grace of God, Allah in his wisdom, decided to ensure justice is done; and I am sure that has gone a long way in maintaining peace and order in the State.

“Now, it looks like the enemies are at it again! You know what is happening on the issue of the Emirate Council. We thank all those who are supporting the position of the government. We are one and we will continue to be one.”

Kwankwaso further expressed optimism that the Kwankwasiyya Movement which he is the Grand Commander is waxing stronger in Kano, rejoicing that: “I am so happy to say that even today (Tuesday, June 18), the 44 Local Government chairmen of our party—the NNPP visited me.

” I asked them whether one person left this (Kwankwassiya) Movement: they said capital NO. They said everybody is intact. They said, in fact, on the contrary, people were further reinforced. They said they are also working to ensure that more and more people are joining this Movement.

“I am not surprised by their response because the average Kano person does not want injustice, and that is why we are here.

“Our fathers and great-grandfathers fought injustice, and we will continue to do it as their sons and daughters here in Kano.”

The NNPP National Leader, however, spared time to appreciate those who graced the occasion, particularly, the Kwankwasiyya Songs Group led by Alhaji Tijjani Gandu.

He also expressed profound appreciation to the Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the event, Dr. Yusuf Kofar Mata who doubles as the Commissioner for Higher Education, for his efforts and foresight towards ensuring that the annual event designed to herald the Eid El Kabir celebration remains a success.

He said: “I thank every one of us for finding time to be here. I am sure, in the past two-and-half hours, every one of us has enjoyed his or herself.

“We have listened to our great artists (members of the Kwankwassiya Songs Group), they did not only speak to us–members of the Kwankwassiya Movement, but speak to each and everyone in this country, and beyond.

“Some of these songs are so good, so great that anywhere you go in this country, and even beyond, you see all Hausa-speaking people discuss it; to the extent that I believe so many of our followers were convinced by these songs.

“So, first of all, I want to say thanks to Alhaji Tijjani Gandu, the Chairman of the group (Kwankwassiya Songs Group), and all the other artists gathered here.

“Also, our thanks go to the Organizing Committee headed by Dr. Yusuf Kofar Mata. My thanks also go to his members. I thank them for organizing this wonderful occasion.

“Let me also take this opportunity to remind you that Kwankwassiya members, wherever they are, remain peaceful people. We keep on being peaceful.”

The Kwankwasiyya Singers and dozens of other cultural groups from almost all ethnic nationalities across Nigeria entertained guests during the occasion where but the low and mighty had enough to eat and drink.