Cultists Shoot Whistleblower Dead in Ahoada Amid Rivers Political Crisis

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Suspected Cultists have shot dead one Endwell Awunze, alleged to be a whistleblower against activities of Cultists and violent crimes in Okporowo Community Ahoada,in Ahoada East local government area of Rivers State.

Sketchy information filtering into our news desk suggest that cultists may be regrouping in many parts of Rivers State amid the political crisis in the state even as suspected cultists shot one Endwell Awunze dead along Ula-Pata,Ahoada town on Tuesday night,June 18,2024.

We gathered that Mr Awunze who is suspected to be a whistleblower against cultism and other violent crimes in Okporowo community in Ahoada East LGA may have been on the trail of suspected before his untimely dead yesterday night.

Our source revealed that Mr Awunze left the venue of protest opposite Ahoada East Council Secretariat where they were protesting against tenure elongation of Local Government Chairman and boarded a motorcycle at about 7pm.

The source disclosed that as the Motorbike was navigating along Ula-Pata road when three gunmen who had already laid ambush opened fire at Mr Awunze who died instantly while the driver of the motor bike sustained gunshot injuries and has been rushed to hospital where he is receiving treatment.

As at 7am on Wednesday,the corpse of Mr Awunze was still at the scene of crime.

Mr Awunze until his death,was an oil pipeline surveillance worker

In the meantime,the Centre for Basic Rights Protection And Accountability Campaign,a human rights organization has expressed worry of the negative effects the political crisis may instigate in Rivers State.

Comrade Prince Wiro,National Coordinator of the organization in reaction to the incideht in Ahoada said “I am worried that cultists and other criminal elements may take advantage of the chaotic situation in the state to begin to perpetrate evil.I urge the Political gladiators in the state to carry out their activities within the confines of the law as we hear that some mischievous politicians are recruting all manner of violent personality to achieve their aim.

“I equally call on the Police and other relevant security agencies in the state to double their effort to arrest security challenges that will arise as a result of the political crisis”.

At time of filing this report, the Rivers State Police Command was yet to officially react to the incident.