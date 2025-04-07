‘Oja Oge’ By Ecobank; All Set for Second Edition, over 100 Exhibitors Listed

Monday, April 7, 2025


Building on the immense success of its first edition, Ecobank Nigeria is set to host the second edition of its vibrant pop-up marketplace, “Oja Oge by Ecobank.” This exciting 3-day fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle exhibition will take place at the state-of-the-art Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC) on Victoria Island, Lagos, from April 18th to 20th, 2025, starting at 10:00 AM. Ecobank Nigeria has partnered with leading corporates in the telecoms, payments, airline and FMCG space – Airtel Nigeria, Flutterwave, Qatar Airways and Maltina respectively to deliver this second edition of its premier fashion pop up event “Oja Oge” over the Easter weekend.

The event will bring together over 100 exhibitors, showcasing a wide range of fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle products, as well as entertainment offerings. “Oja Oge by Ecobank” provides a dynamic platform for businesses to engage with a diverse audience of shoppers and entrepreneurs.

Omoboye Odu, Ecobank Nigeria’s Head of SME, Partnerships, and Collaborations, announced the fair in Lagos, expressing the bank’s excitement over the outstanding success of the inaugural event. She emphasized that this year’s edition will be larger, offering a unique opportunity for fashion enthusiasts, designers, beauty brands, and local entrepreneurs to connect with potential customers and international visitors.

“Oja Oge by Ecobank” is a one-stop marketplace for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle businesses,” Odu said. “The event will offer premium entertainment and provide a platform for local vendors to showcase and sell their products to a wider audience. Participants will also have the chance to network and build relationships, gaining access to new markets. For us, as a Pan African bank, supporting small businesses in this way is a core part of our mission.”

She further added, “Participation is free, and we invite everyone to come along with family and friends to enjoy the fair. It’s not just about buying and selling; it’s an opportunity to experience the creativity and luxury of current fashion and lifestyle trends, alongside a variety of music, food, and entertainment.”

Ecobank Nigeria Ltd. is a subsidiary of Ecobank Group, the leading pan-African banking group, with operations in 33 African countries and an international presence in four locations (London, Paris, Beijing, and Dubai). Ecobank Nigeria is a full-service bank, offering wholesale, retail, investment, and transaction banking services to governments, financial institutions, multinationals, international organizations, medium, small, and micro businesses, and individuals.

Ecobank’s unique pan-African platform helps unlock opportunities across the continent, fostering regional integration, trade, and investment across borders. The bank remains a leading player in pan-African trade and payments. Its medium-term objective is to become the primary gateway for pan-African trade facilitation in the era of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), leveraging our position as a leading payment bank in Nigeria.

 

