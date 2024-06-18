Sierra Leone: First Gas Powered Generation Plant Kicks Off

Sierra Leone: First Gas Powered Generation Plant Kicks Off

Tuesday, June 18, 2024 2:32 pm


President Julius Maada Bio

President Julius Maada Bio

*Big Boost To Electricity Industrialisation

Abubakar Hashim

President Julius Maada Bio has launched the first gas powered generation plant of 150 MW at Kissy, in the east of Freetown.

The $ 412 million power plant is financed by the US Development Finance Corporation DFC, TCO Mikele Energy and Siemens Energy.

Today’s launch of the energy project will turn around the country’s drive toward 24- hour electricity and a sure boost to industrialisation.

The launch is the outcome of a deal in May, 2024, brokered by the country’s Chief Minister, Dr David Sengeh and the US DFC Deputy CEO, Nisha Biswal.

It is a $ 412 million finance and political risk insurance, solely aimed at eradicating perennial blackouts in the capital city of Freetown.

The facility will also provide electricity supply to neighbouring cities and towns in the peripheries of Freetown.

Today’s launch by President Bio is a major boost to the country’s development initiatives, considering the epileptic power supply particularly in the capital city of Freetown.

The gas powered generating plant will sell energy to the country’s Electricity Distribution Supply Agency EDSA, for onward distribution to homes, offices and industrial zones.

Today’s launch is hugely significant for the country’s ultimate aim to revitalise the moribund Wellington Industrial Estate.

It is inevitably a major score mark for the Bio led administration to industrialise the country.

*Abubakar Hashim is TheNEWS West Africa Bureau Chief, based in Sierra Leone

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Femi Falana 17 mins ago

    Federal High Court and National Industrial Court lack jurisdiction to determine chieftaincy matters 
    Femi Esho 32 mins ago

    Femi Esho, Evergreen Musical Company boss dies at 77
    Thinub's frst anniversary cover design 54 mins ago

    Tinubu: One Year in the Saddle
    President Tinubu when he received a delegation from the National Assembly, led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio 1 hour ago

    Tinubu: We must embrace new value system; vandalisation of rail tracks, stealing of electric cables pure act of sabotage
    Victor Giwa 3 hours ago

    Why NBA disqualified Victor Giwa from standing for Abuja branch elections
    L-R: Deputy Director, Nutrition, Food Safety and Allied Nutrition (FSAN) Directorate at the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, Dr Abdulahi Jada, Deputy Director, Food Evaluation/Food Storage and Quick Service Restaurant (FE/FS/QSR), Dr. Ifeoma Okafor, Director, Food Safety and Allied Nutrition FSAN, Mrs. Eva Edwards, and Deputy Director, CODEX, Dr. Olugbenga Aina, at the 2024 World Food Safety Day with the theme ‘Food Safety: Prepare for the Unexpected, in Lagos. 3 hours ago

    Foodborne Illness: Nigeria Must Be Prepared For The Unexpected In Food Safety Emergency, Says NAFDAC
    Kogi State Security Adviser, Navy Commander Jerry Omodara 4 hours ago

    KGSG bans procession
    Sanusi, right, and Bayero 7 hours ago

    Kano Emirship tussle:  Kwankwaso accuses FG, APC of destabilising security in Kano