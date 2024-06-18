Much Ado About ‘Nyash’ : Why Real Warri Pikin’s backside is causing commotion

By Nehru Odeh

Anita Alaire Afoke Asuoha, popularly known as Real Warri Pikin is a personification of comedy. Yet the comedienne cum actress elicits fun and laughter as easily as she stirs backlash and criticism.

Still, comedy comes naturally to the lady who recently underwent a weight loss journey as well as a gastric bypass surgery in order to slice some fat off her scandalously rotund body.

And ever since she shot to limelight, she has been either an object of illicit comments or subject of criticisms.

As the born comedienne that she is, she takes everything in her stride and turns it, not to gold like the legendary King Midas but fun. However, despite the umbrage, she’s been smiling to the bank, too.

Real Warri Pikin has been basking in the euphoria of the sensation caused by her newly-minted sexy body. And she is always in the news.

If she is not flaunting her post weight-loss sexuality to the secret admiration of the menfolk, even though she is married, she is being bashed for what many regard as a surgery gone awry. Yet the story about her weight loss journey and why she decided to go under the knife is in the public domain.

Real Warri Pikin, like the comlmedienne that she is, stirred the hornet’s nest recently when she appeared at the Attom Foundation Charity match in Abuja wearing a football jersey that is, naturally, tight-fitting. In the photo that has gone viral and sparked reactions, Real Warri Pikin was in the thick of action, as she was in the middle of the pitch, ahowing her footballing skills.

Not only did the short accentuate her backside, popularly refered to as ‘nyash’ in these shores, it showed the curves and ass cheeks and their well-defined contours that are sexy enough to inspire some poetic renditions and novelistic rhapsodies.

However, the photo, rather than elicit praise from netizens, has incensed them and triggered a buzz on the internet. And they have gone back memory lane to the drastic weight loss journey she had undergone many months ago.

Not a few netizens are convinced that she has gained more weight, following that weight loss. According to them, it is like she is going back to square one, thus negating the reason she went into that journey initially.

bebeto_cityrock wrote, “If this is her recent Pic, shes definitely going back to see her doctor.. To maintain weight is not an easy job especially if you are the type that likes food.” iamfridaysly wrote, “She lost weight just to gain it back??”

Yorubastardz wrote, “Doggystyle with this Warri girl will cure all the depression that Tinubu put on us. kiss. “sir_tigga wrote, “God bless her she has a really great future behind her.”

A great future behind her? What a pun! Yet Real Warri Pikin, true to type, has taken all the backlash in her stride and turn it into fun.

In a humorous response, that shows she is really a comedienne, Real Warri Pikin joked that instead of people focusing on her footballing skills and goals scored, her backside became the main focus.

She wrote on Instagram: “I play match yesterday, instead of my Goals to trend, Una know wetin con dey trend? My NYASH!!!!!!! Na wa o”.

Still, that wasn’t an accidental discharge. Real Warri Pikin has been the butt of criticism ever since she went under the knife. Despite the fact that her weight loss journey was a success, she faced a lot of dragging from netizens.

Some claimed she looked more beautiful when she was chubby, while a few applauded her for losing a lot of weight. Yet not long the comedienne celebrated the first anniversary of her weight loss. And with a sense of humour narrated what actually led her to take the decision to embark on the weight loss journey.

Real Warri Pikin, speaking recently, explained that she made the decision after she was embarrassed with an automated bank security.

She said, “When I was plus-sized, one of the reasons I decided to do weight-loss surgery was an embarrassing situation at the bank. I entered into the bank door and the next thing I heard was, ‘Step back, one at a time, one at time’.”

However, the Warri born comedienne, who turns criticisms into jokes, admitted that she is suffering from the side effects of the surgery.

“Everyone is saying I look better and younger after the surgery but they don’t know what I am passing through. My breasts have become sloppy,” she lamented.

Yet netizens can’t stop talking about her salacious ‘nyash’, which, no doubt, seems inviting despite their criticisms.