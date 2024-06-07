Ogun APC mourns late chieftain, Sola Lawal, describes him as “diligent party man”

The Ogun All Progressives Congress (APC), received the news of the death of Alhaji Sola Lawal, former Ogun State of the party as a very sad one. He served the party so diligently in various capacities while alive.

As contained in a statement signed by Tunde Oladunjoye, the current Publicity Secretary, “Anyone who came across Sola Lawal while alive will attest to the fact that he was a bundle of energy, amiable and jovial. He was a very dedicated party man who diligently carried out his assigned tasks effectively and efficiently to the best of his ability.

“On behalf of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ogun State, we mourn the departed party chieftain, who has since been buried according to Islamic rites; we sympathise with the families, relatives, associates and friends of the deceased and pray that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, while praying that the late politician will be granted Aljanah Fridaus.”