MOFI, BPE Forge Alliance to Optimize FG’s Assets

MOFI, BPE Forge Alliance to Optimize FG’s Assets

Wednesday, May 29, 2024 12:22 pm


The MoU signing ceremony

The MoU signing ceremony

*Partnership to enhance asset utilisation, attract investments

The Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) and the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) have entered into a collaborative partnership aimed at bolstering the federal government’s asset management and investment prospects.

The agreement, witnessed by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday, is part of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment reforms, which have streamlined government operations.

The MoU seeks to establish a clear relationship between the two entities, ensuring effective delivery of their respective mandates, particularly in optimising government assets.

Presiding of over the event on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa Abuja, Senator Hadejia, said the partnership followed the recent reform of MOFI, which redefined some of its roles and created new mandates, leading to overlaps with the BPE’s existing responsibilities.

He said, “We are here today for the joint signing of a memorandum of understanding between MOFI and the BPE. This is a result of the federal government’s reform of MOFI, which redefined some of its roles and created new mandates. We identified some overlaps between the new MOFI mandate and what the BPE is doing.”

Earlier, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of MOFI, Dr. Amstrong Takang, noted that there is a need for a clear delineation of responsibilities between the two entities.

“The reform of MOFI had led to the need to clearly define the relationship between both government’s entities for more effective delivery,” he said.

“This will ensure a more effective delivery of our respective mandates, especially at a time like this when the government needs all the resources to deliver on good governance and optimize its assets. We are very excited about the new phase in our relationship,” he added.

On his part, the Acting Director General of the BPE, Ignatius Ayewoh, said the partnership is aimed at fostering an investment-friendly environment in Nigeria.

“This event signifies that Nigeria is an investment-friendly clime. The BPE recognizes deeply that investors want where there is a legal and regulatory relationship between the agencies of government. We are excited to move ahead, and together we will make sure that is not undermined in international business relationships.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Evergreen Music Heritage, left, Bimbo Esho, top left, Dr Olukoya and her 1 hour ago

    Dr Olukoya’s  great love for music will bring my Dad’s 25-year dreams to fruition
    Governor Oyebanji during an intervention programme organised in support of MSMEs by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria 3 hours ago

    We’ll continue to create economic opportunities for Ekiti people, says Gov Oyebanji
    Mission Director, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Melissa Jones with Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu during a courtesy visit at the Lagos House, Marina, on Tuesday, 28 May 2024. 7 hours ago

    Lagos to resuscitate five mini waterworks through USAID-funded intervention
    L-R: Independent Non-Executive Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Alvaro Poncioni Merian; Independent Non-Executive Director, Dangote Cement Plc; Ernest Ebi; Independent Non-Executive Director, Dangote Cement Plc; Emmanuel Ikazoboh; Independent Non-Executive Director, Dangote Cement Plc; Dorothy Udeme Ufot; Chairman, Dangote Cement Plc, Aliko Dangote; Non-Executive Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Abdu Dantata; Group Managing Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Arvind Pathak; Non-Executive Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Olakunle Alake; and Non-Executive Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Devakumar Edwin, at the 15th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Dangote Cement Plc, in Lagos on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. 21 hours ago

    Dangote keys into FG Agenda, to run all Cement trucks on CNG by 2025
    President Tinubu and Bayo Onanuga 23 hours ago

    One year after: the Legacy Man and his strides
    President Bola Tinubu at National Assembly 24 hours ago

    President Tinubu to address Joint Session of National Assembly
    Ajasa Command properties 24 hours ago

    Land grabbers still destroy Ajasa Command properties, despite intervention of court and Police
    Governor Dapo Abiodun 1 day ago

    Ogun: An Era of Transformation Without Affliction