Minister Unveils BPE Servicom Service Charter

The Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed has charged the Service Compact with all Nigerians, (SERVICOM) to collaborate with National Orientation Agency (NOA) to embark on enlightenment campaign to sensitize Nigerians on the activities of the SERVICOM.

The Minister made this known during the SERVICOM week organised by the SERVICOM Unit of the Bureau Public Enterprises (BPE) to unveil the Bureau’s Service Charter on Thursday, 24 November 2022 at the conference hall of BPE.

He noted that, it was important for Nigerians to know their right to good services and how to demand for it in every government organisation.

He urged all political heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to shun bureaucracies and align themselves with the mandates of the SERVICOM to ensure that all their deliverables are the same.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Director General of the BPE, Mr. Alex A. Okoh, noted that a better Nigeria is a collective responsibility of its citizens which every Nigerian cannot afford to shy away from. He described the event as an opportunity to harness ideas from all MDAs on how to make SERVICOM more impactful in all government organisations to achieve effective service delivery to Nigerians.

In her presentation, the National Coordinator/Chief Executive Officer, SERVICOM, Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli stated that the primary purpose of Government is to improve quality of life of citizens hence Ministries, Departments and Agencies are established to deliver quality services to the people, stating that the public service institutions are the only contact that most people have with Government.

She also mentioned that SERVICOM was established by the Nigerian government in 2004 to challenge Nation-wide Service Failure and to make MDAs more Customer (Citizens) Focused on their Service delivery, processes and procedures ensuring fairness while making the people have a sense of belonging.

Also speaking at the event, the Director General, Bureau of Public Service Reforms Dr. D.I Arabi, assured BPE of its continued support and collaboration adding that the Bureau has contributed to shaping the nation’s economy by its tireless service of reforming the public enterprises for the benefit of Nigerians.

The occasion was graced by many dignitaries from various MDAs which includes the Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Director General, Bureau of Public Service Reforms Dr. D.I Arabi, the National Coordinator/Chief Executive Officer, SERVICOM, Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli, former Minister of Power Dr. Lanre Babalola, former DG, BPE Ms. Bolanle Onagoruwa, the Managing Director, Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company (NELMCO) Mr. Adebayo Fagbemi, and many others

It would be recalled that the BPE SERVICOM Unit was established in May 2008. The purpose of the service delivery initiative was to address the genuine concerns that the level of service offered by Government institutions fell far short of the expectations of the public.