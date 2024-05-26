Gateway Games: FG approves January 2025 for 22nd National Sports Festival

The Federal Government has approved January, 2025, as the official date for the 22nd edition of the National Sports Festival, tagged, “Gateway Games, Ogun 2024”.

In a communique released after the first National Council on Sports, at the Old Government Lodge, Abakaliki Road, Enugu State, the Minister of Sports Development, Sen. John Enoh, commended Ogun State Government for its commitment to the successful hosting of the festival.

Sen. Enoh noted that the National Sports Festival plays a vital role in national unity, while also increasing socio-economic growth for the sustainable development of the state and the country in general, calling on the Federal and state governments to bid and host national and international sports competitions, to fast-track the development of sports in the country.

While urging all key stakeholders to play active roles towards the successful hosting of the Gateway Games, the Sports Minister informed that the Council of Sports was in support of the establishment of Sports Development and Investment Fund (NSIDF) for its attendant benefits in driving sports development in Nigeria.

Fielding questions from journalists shortly after meeting, Ogun State Commissioner for Sports Development, Hon. Wasiu Isiaka, who expressed the state government’s readiness to host the Festival.

He noted that the NSF embodies capacity to bring people together, foster teamwork, cooperation, instil values of discipline and perseverance, encouraging youths to embrace sports for socio-economic development of the state, adding that targeted funding and incentives were crucial for driving grassroots sports engagements and ensuring the sustainability of sports programmes.

“Through the power of sports, we have the opportunity to come together, forge connections and celebrate our shared humanity. We are leveraging on the “Building Our Future Together” agenda of the Governor, to leverage on sports development at the grassroots”, he said.