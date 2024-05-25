Why LP national chair, Abure was suspended by ward, state chairmen

By Jethro Ibileke

The National Chairman of Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, has been suspended from the party.

His suspension was contained in a letter dated 14 May, 2024, by the Ward 3, chairman, Arue, Uromi, Esan North East local government area of Edo State, Mr. Thompson Ehiguese.

The letter which was addressed to the embattled national chairman, explained that the decision was reached after a rigorous deliberation of his high handedness and anti-party activities and allegations of fraud levelled against him which are presently being investigated.

“While the suspension is with immediate effect, you are advised to refrain from holding out or parading yourself as a member of Labour Party, Ward 3, Arue, Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State,” the letter said in part.

Meanwhile, the Edo State chairman of LP, Mr. Kelly Ogbaloi, has ratified the suspension of Julius Abure.

Ogbaloi at a press conference in Benin, Friday night, said that the state executive council had no choice but to endorse the suspension which was also ratified by the party’s executive council in Esan North East local government area of the state.