Kano Emirship tussle: Ulamas urge Tinubu to ensure peace and tranquility

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano State Council of Ulamas has waded into the Emirship tussle in Kano, with a passionate appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently intervene to ensure the maintenance of peace and tranquility in the state.

The ulamas also called on all the parties involved to exercise restraint and allow the law to take its course.

In a statement made available to journalists in Kano, the Islamic scholars insisted that: “Mr. President as the leader of the nation should not allow the contest for a royal stool to degenerate to violence.

“We are calling on Mr. President to allow the people of Kano State to resolve these issues amicably without the use of any force and loss of lives.”

The Statement was signed by Shaykh Abdullahi Uwais Limanci; Shaykh Ibrahim Khalil; Shaykh Abdulwahab Abdallah; Shaykh Nasir Adam; Shaykh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa; Shaykh Bashir Tijani Usman; Shaykh Sukraij SalghaKhalifah Tuhami; Shaykh Atiku; Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar; Khalifah Hassan; Shaykh Sani Kafinga; Shaykh Abba Adam Koki; Shaykh Ibrahim Shehu Maihula; Professor Muhammad Babangida Muhammad; Shaykh Jamil al Qadiri; Shaykh Ali Abdulkadir Abdulkadir; Dr. Abdulmutallib Ahmad Muhammad; Dr. Khidir Bashir Abdulhamid; Shaykh Aminu Ada

According to the Statement: “Kano State is one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria despite its political complexity. The recent happenings in the Emirate if not carefully handled could escalate and degenerate into chaos.

“It is imperative for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take all necessary steps to maintain peace in the State.

“While it is the purview of the State House of Assembly to enact Laws for good governance, the State Government needs the cooperation and support of the Federal Government.

“The State Assembly amended the Kano State Emirates Law and the Governor assented. One person took the case to Court that the law violated his Fundamental Human Rights. He is entitled to his rights.

“The State Governor also has responsibility as the Chief Executive of the State as the act in question has already been completed.

“Therefore, there is no need for violent enforcement of any order or violent resistance to it, and we vehemently oppose any measures that will bring escalation of conflict in the State.

“Kano State is one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria, therefore we the undersigned call on both contending parties to use civil means in resolving their differences to allow peace to reign in the state. As major stakeholders in the state, we want to assure Mr. President that we shall reach out to contenders.

“May the Almighty Allah bring peace and prosperity to our nation as a whole.”