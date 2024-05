Today, Friday, 24 May, Governor Kabir Yusuf presented letter of reinstatement to Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi 11.

According to Governor Yusuf: “We return Sanusi out of conviction that he was victimized in 2019. We also return him as the rightful Emir of Kano, to continue the good job he was doing for the good of Kano people.”

Below is the letter:

See more photos of the event: