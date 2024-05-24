No! You Can’t Be Emir of Kano, Court Tells Sanusi

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has halted the installation of former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, currently called Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi 11, as the Emir of Kano.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Thursday, signed the Kano Emirate bill (2024) into law and announced the former CBN Governor as the one and only Emir of Kano, after ordering the deposed Emirs of Kano, Bichi, Karaye, Rano and Gaya to vacate their Palace hand over their instruments of power to the Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, who doubles as the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

But the Court has suddenly faulted the implementation of the new Kano Emirate law, which crushed the five Emirates and returned Kano to its former status as one of the largest Emirates in sub-Saharan Africa.

In a suit brought before the Presiding Judge, Justice A.M Liman by Alhaji Aminu Bappa Dan Agundi ( Sarkin Dawaki Babba), on Thursday the Court averred that the implementation and the operation of the Kano State Emirate Council (Repeal) Law, 2024 (1445 A.H) be suspended.

Justice Liman ordered that “ An order of Interim Injunction of this honourable Court suspending not giving effect to, not implementing the Operation of the Kano State Emirate Council (Repeal) Law 2024 (1445 A.H), as they affect all offices and institutions of all the Emirate Councils created under the provision of Kano State Emirate Council Law, 2019, (1441 A.H).

“An order of Interim Injunction of this Honourable Court restraining the 5th – 8th Respondents from enforcing, executing, implementing and operationalizing the Kano State Emirate Council (Repeal) Law 2024.

“ In the alternative to relief 3 above, an Order of Interim Injunction of this Honourable court for the maintenance and preservation of the subject matter and or the preservation of the status quo by all parties to this suit, pending the hearing and determination of the plaintiff/applicant’s Originating motion before this Honourable Court as well as AN ORDER of accelerated hearing on this matter.”

Our Correspondent reports that Muhammad Sanusi 11 was reappointed as the new Emir of Kano as Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf signed the new Kano Emirate bill (2024) into law, on Thursday.

He performed the signing at Ante-chamber, Government House before the Speaker of Kano state House of Assembly, Hon. Ismaila Falgore and other Principal Officers of the House.

Speaking shortly after signing the law, Governor Yusuf described the event as historic and thanked the state of Assembly for performing their constitutional duties.

He said the Kano State Emirate law 2019 that divided the over 1000 years of Kano Emirate into five has been repealed.

Governor Yusuf announced the reappointment of Muhammad Sanusi 11 as the Emir of Kano and gave the five Emirs appointed by former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to vacate their official residence and over their instruments of power r to the Commissioner of Local Government Affairs, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo who doubles as the state Deputy Governor.

Earlier on Thursday, the Kano State House of Assembly passed the Kano Emirates Council Bill 2024, abolishing the five Emirates created by Ganduje.

Ganduje had carved out Bichi Gaya, Karaye, Rano and Kano Emirates, before dethroning the former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi 11

With the passage of the bill into law, the five Emirs in Kano have been dethroned.

However, all offices created under the repealed law have been dissolved, and district heads appointed or elevated under the previous legislation are to revert to their former positions.

The bill, titled the Kano State Emirates Council (Amendment No. 2) Law, 2024, was sponsored by Lawan Hussaini Chediyar Yan Gurasa, the Majority Leader and representative of the Dala Constituency.

The original law, enacted under former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on December 5, 2019, was amended twice: first on October 14, 2020, and again on April 11, 2023. Section 3(1) of the law established the five distinct emirates, distributing jurisdiction over the 44 local government areas in the state.

Following the deposition of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi on March 9, 2020, the law was amended to designate the Emir of Kano as the chairman of the council.

Section 12 of the law allowed the Governor to grade emir offices as first, second, or third class with the Assembly’s approval.

Muhammad Sanusi 11 was expected to return to Kano on Friday, before the waiting hands of the king-makers who are billed to perform the installation rituals.

As at the time of filling this report, no other Court order has countered Justice Liman’s own.

Though apprehension hovers in the air, the ancient commercial city of Kano remains calm and peaceful as both the low and mighty discuss the latest development in the historic Kano’s traditional institution in hush tunes.