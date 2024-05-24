Gov Umo Eno set to commission mass housing on Saturday, May 25

All is now set for the commissioning of phase 1 of the State Government Mass Housing Estate Christened, Grace Estate situated in Ibiono Ibom and Ikono Local Government Areas of the State.The Housing Estate is billed for inauguration, Saturday May 25, 2024 by Governor Umo Eno.

Located within the Uyo Capital City, the estate which sits on about 40.7 hectares land has a total of 236 finished but expandable semi-detached two bedroom flats facilities, in a fully fenced and gated community with 3.1 Km Internal Concrete roads and 2.5 KM Drainage, electricity and water supply.

Other appurtenances expected for the estate include mini market, police post, school and children play area to make it a viable community.

Grace estate which according to Governor Eno during his recent visit is designed to help mitigate the shortage of comfortable shelter amongst low income earners is part of government’s resolve with its partners to ensure the the provision of affordable and decent homes for workers.

The Project initiated by the previous administration of Mr. Udom Emmanuel underscores Governor Eno’s determination to complete projects either initiated or conceived by his predecessors.

In order to provide access to the estate, the Governor awarded the dualization of the last phase of Ring Road III, to provide access to the estate and work is progressing in ernest.

The Head of the Akwa Ibom State Civil Service, Elder Effiong Essien who led a team of government officials and labour leaders on a pre -commissioning inspection visit to the estate was full of appreciation to the Governor for his workers’ friendly disposition and commitment to delivering the housing estate.

Other top officials including the State Commissioner for Housing, Otuekong Raphael Bassey, his Labour and Man power planning counterpart, Aniefiok Nkom and Chairman Nigeria Labour Congress, Elder Sunny James agree that workers in the state have never had it so good and appreciated the governor for the gesture.

Mrs .Joy Coker, Chief Operations Officer of Open Homes, the project managers expressed excitement that government , working with Family Homes Funds has developed such a huge housing scheme for the people adding that the project has provided huge socio-economic benefits to the host communities, Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria’s housing sector.

The mass housing intervention, coming at the heels of the Arise Compassionate Homes where 400 homes are being built for the vulnerable across the state in phases further expresses the Governor’s commitment to catering for housing need of the people in various strata..

The realization of this estate is in fulfillment of the 3rd aspiration of the ARISE Agenda, with well defined policy direction in housing development, including plans to provide adequate sustainable and affordable housing in secure and developed areas, everyone can agree that Governor Umo Eno’s ARISE Agenda is on course.

It is a 5 minutes drive to the Dakkada Skills Acquisition Centre (DASAC), Ikot Ada Idem and a 3 minutes drive to Idoro Road, Uyo, Local Government Area, and has the following features; units of Deluxe 2 Bedroom semi-detached expandable bungalows that can be expanded to 3 Bedrooms with; Standard screeded floor finishing, Internal emulsion painting, Sanitary fittings, Septic tanks, Aluminum windows, Front and rear steal security doors, Solid core internal wooden doors with complete locks.

Subscribers to the Grace Estate will enjoy an uninterrupted water supply from a central, Solar-Powered Water System. For power, the Estate has a dedicated transformer for effective power distribution. In terms of security, the Grace Estate is fully fenced and gated, with a functional security post, well linked to the existing Police Stations around the Estate for a 24/7 connection and surveillance. Being Situated in the heart of the Uyo Capital City Development Zone, the Grace Estate is bordered by at least two Police Stations, not more than 7 minutes drive from the Estate – The Mobile Police Base on Idoro Road and the Divisional Police Station, Itam.

There is also provision for a Police team, working with the permanently present officers of the Ibom Community Watch, for regular sweeping and patrol of the Estate.

Briefing Newsmen after an inspection visit to the site, the Media Consultant to the Governor, Hon. Aniekan Umanah, said the estate is well placed on the Ring Road III, recently awarded by Governor Umo Eno and described shelter as one of the basic needs of humans, saying the decision of the Governor to fastrack the completion of the 236 housing units within the first 365 days in office shows the Governor’s commitment to workers. welfare.

“The Governor understands the challenges faced by low and middle income earners, and he spared no effort in ensuring that this first phase of the housing project is completed to enable the workers own decent and affordable housing”.

“This also underscores the Governor’s commitment to make life more meaningful for the citizenry. As you are aware, housing delivery is one of the key components of the Governor’s ARISE Agenda. This is just the first phase of the project. The second phase will be flagged off anytime soon”.

See more photos: