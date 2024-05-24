22 days after 90th birthday: Former UI Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ayo Banjo dies

Sanya Adejokun

Exactly 22 days after celebrating his 90th birthday, a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Ayo Banjo, died in the early hours of Friday at the age of 90 years.

Banjo died in Ibadan

He was Vice Chancellor of UI between 1984 and 1991and was until death this morning , the Pro-chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo.

Born Ladipo Ayodeji Banjo, on May 2, the emeritus professor of English language was pro-chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo.

He attended St. Andrews Anglican primary school and Christ Cathedral primary school in Lagos state, Nigeria.

He attended Igbobi College in Lagos State, Nigeria between 1947 and 1952.

In 1966, he won the American State Department scholarship award for a Master of Art (M.A) degree in linguistics at the University of California, Los Angeles, United States.

He later obtained a Doctorate degree (P.hD) in 1969 from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria.

He began his career as a lecturer at the department of English Language, University of Ibadan in 1966.

He was appointed associate professor in 1973 and became a full professor in 1975 at the University of Ibadan, Nigeria.

He was appointed Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan in 1984, a position he held till 1991.

During this period, he was the chairman Committee of Vice Chancellor of Nigerian universities.

He served as visiting professor for one year at the University of West Indies at Cave Hill as well as visiting fellow at the University of Cambridge, England between 1993 and 1994.

He was appointed as the pro-chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt between 2000 and 2004.

After his tenure he was appointed as pro-chancellor of the University of Ilorin for two years (2005-2007).

He also served as the incumbent pro-chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University.