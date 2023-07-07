Misconduct: IGP Disbands Team, Orders Commencement of Administrative Disciplinary Procedure

Misconduct: IGP Disbands Team, Orders Commencement of Administrative Disciplinary Procedure

Friday, July 7, 2023 11:06 am


The Ekpoma gang

In a bold move to address the unprofessional conduct of some Police Officers attached to the Edo State Police Command who were responsible for running over a citizen at Ekpoma, the Acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, has taken the decisive action of disbanding the team forthwith. This step aims to regularize and standardize police operations in the axis; and restore public trust in the Police Force.

Additionally, the operatives involved are currently facing disciplinary charges and administrative procedures. This move underscores the commitment of the IGP to hold officers accountable for their actions which will never be tolerated in the Nigeria Police Force.

The Inspector-General of Police reiterates his commitment to ensuring the highest standards of professionalism and ethics, while urging members of the public to always cooperate with Police Officers in the discharge of their statutory duties.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Senator Peter Nwaoboshi: 2 hours ago

    Money laundering: Supreme Court slams EFCC, frees Sen. Nwaoboshi
    3 hours ago

    World Athletics Championship Trials: Edo has capacity to host the world – Shaibu
    4 hours ago

    Nigerian Journalists shortlisted for the Sanlam Financial Journalism Award
    5 hours ago

    Doctors Down Tools In Nasarawa Hospitals
    20 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu fulfils N10m cash prize to LASUS’s all-time-best
    23 hours ago

    Geometric Power Plant to Start Electricity Generation Within 2 Months- Nnaji
    24 hours ago

    Soyinka blasts Emir Gambari: Your truncation of traditional festival a crime against humanity’s cultural heritage
    1 day ago

    Nigeria and I: Getting politics right to make Nigeria work