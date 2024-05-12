2024 Hajj: Governor Radda gifts each Katsina  pilgrim 720 Saudi riyals 

2024 Hajj: Governor Radda gifts each Katsina  pilgrim 720 Saudi riyals 

Sunday, May 12, 2024 12:28 pm


Katsina state Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda

Katsina state Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Katsina

 

Katsina state Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda has gifted each intending pilgrim from Katsina state 720 Saudi riyals to enable them perform the Holy pilgrimage with comfort.

A Statement by his Chef Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed indicated that Governor Radda,   “has promised a hadiya package of seven hundred and twenty Saudi riyals for each of the state’s intending pilgrims.

“Similarly, the State Government also promised to provide its usual Sallah gift to pilgrims from the state while in the Holy Land.”

Governor  Radda disclosed this while inaugurating an 11-member state delegation for this year’s Hajj at the Katsina Government House.

The delegation is chaired by a former Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Tukur Ahmed Jikamshi.

Governor Radda directed both the Hajj delegation and the management of the Pilgrims’ Welfare Board to ensure that not a single kobo is deducted from the pilgrims’ basic traveling allowances for any reason.

He expressed gratitude that, despite the challenges caused by the increase in Hajj fare, the intending pilgrims in the state were able to make the full payment.

Governor Radda noted that it is the responsibility to oversee the general conduct of the  2024 Hajj operations from its beginning to end.

This, he said, is in addition to complementing the management of the pilgrims’ welfare board in ensuring a smooth and successful hajj exercise.

Governor Radda maintained that the delegation is expected to produce a comprehensive report on the general conduct, including any shortcomings or successes, with a view to making corrections for future Hajj exercises.

While accepting the offer, the Chairman of the delegation for 2024 Hajj in Katsina, Alhaji Tukur Ahmed Jikamshi, expressed gratitude to the Governor Radda for finding them fit to serve the state pilgrims.

Alhaji Tukur Jikamshi promised to work hand-in-hand with the officials of the pilgrims’ board to ensure that state pilgrims receive the best possible experience.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara (left); Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti (middle); and Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof Ngozi Odu (right); during the commissioning of the Aleto-Ogale-Ebubu-Eteo Road in Eleme Local Government Area 2 hours ago

    We inherited huge debt to contractors from past Administration – Gov.Fubara 
    The Federal Executive Council meeting in progress, top, and Lagos-Calabar Superhighway 12 hours ago

    FG now to link Sokoto-Illela-Badagry road with Lagos-Calabar Superhighway
    Gunmen 13 hours ago

    Osara abduction: KGSG confirms the rescue of 6 more students
    Kano state, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf 14 hours ago

    Kano: Governor Yusuf empowers  5,200 women with N50,000 each
    The Nasarawa State  APC Chairman,  Aliyu Bello 15 hours ago

    Nasarawa APC Denies Speculations About Its Chairman, Aliyu Bello
    16 hours ago

    Controversy Trails the Appointment of First-Class Chief of Takum 
    R-L: Executive Secretary, Solid Minerals Development Fund, Hajiya Fatima Shinkafi, Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Mary Ogbe during the official launch of Nigerian minerals Resource Decision Support System Software in Abuja on May 14, 2024 18 hours ago

    Alake Seeks Senate Support for Exploration Funding
    Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State2 21 hours ago

    We are partners in progress, Uzodimma tells National Christian Pilgrims Commission