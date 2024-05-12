2024 Hajj: Governor Radda gifts each Katsina  pilgrim 720 Saudi riyals 

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Katsina

Katsina state Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda has gifted each intending pilgrim from Katsina state 720 Saudi riyals to enable them perform the Holy pilgrimage with comfort.

A Statement by his Chef Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed indicated that Governor Radda, “has promised a hadiya package of seven hundred and twenty Saudi riyals for each of the state’s intending pilgrims.

“Similarly, the State Government also promised to provide its usual Sallah gift to pilgrims from the state while in the Holy Land.”

Governor Radda disclosed this while inaugurating an 11-member state delegation for this year’s Hajj at the Katsina Government House.

The delegation is chaired by a former Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Tukur Ahmed Jikamshi.

Governor Radda directed both the Hajj delegation and the management of the Pilgrims’ Welfare Board to ensure that not a single kobo is deducted from the pilgrims’ basic traveling allowances for any reason.

He expressed gratitude that, despite the challenges caused by the increase in Hajj fare, the intending pilgrims in the state were able to make the full payment.

Governor Radda noted that it is the responsibility to oversee the general conduct of the 2024 Hajj operations from its beginning to end.

This, he said, is in addition to complementing the management of the pilgrims’ welfare board in ensuring a smooth and successful hajj exercise.

Governor Radda maintained that the delegation is expected to produce a comprehensive report on the general conduct, including any shortcomings or successes, with a view to making corrections for future Hajj exercises.

While accepting the offer, the Chairman of the delegation for 2024 Hajj in Katsina, Alhaji Tukur Ahmed Jikamshi, expressed gratitude to the Governor Radda for finding them fit to serve the state pilgrims.

Alhaji Tukur Jikamshi promised to work hand-in-hand with the officials of the pilgrims’ board to ensure that state pilgrims receive the best possible experience.