Oyebanji Signs new laws, restates commitment to good governance through legislative framework

Ekiti state Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has restated the commitment of his administration at applying legislative framework to strengthen the institution of governance in the state.

Governor Oyebanji made this declaration on Monday while assenting to new laws recently passed by the State House of Assembly at the Executive Council Chamber of the Governor’s office adding that his administration is committed to quality legislative framework and strong institutions to make government programmes and policies enduring legacies to bequeath on the people of the state.

The bills signed into law are Ekiti State Regulation Approval Law, 2024; Ekiti State Environmental Protection and Watershed Management Agency Law, 2024; Ekiti State Bureau of Asset Management Law, 2024 and Ekiti State Local Content (First Amendment) Law, 2024.

Speaking shortly after the signing of the laws, Governor Oyebanji assured the people of the state that his administration would not relent at ensuring that made for the common good of the people were implemented swiftly to impact service delivery in the State.

The Governor said Ekiti State Environmental Protection and Watershed Management Agency Law, 2024 was part of government agenda to provide friendly environment for her citizens, through protection of its waters and the environment. The government is committed to environmental protection and management, erosion prevention and control, watershed and catchment management through public enlightenment.

He added that the law would provide framework for coordinating inter-sectorial activities towards environmental protection and management, erosion prevention, watershed management, mining and other ecological issues in the State as well as ensure and enforce adequate environmental standards for the State.

The Governor also stated the benefits of Ekiti State Bureau of Asset Management Law, 2024 to include management, optimization and maintenance of state-owned assets, provide for the preservation and maintenance of new and existing assets owned by the State Government and also develop a framework to guide the management and use of government assets.

On the Ekiti State Local Content (First Amendment) Law, 2024, Governor Oyebanji said the law would henceforth give priority to the local contractors and their inclusion in contracts bidding, procurements and service delivery as well as promote the extraction of minerals resources in the State to improve internally generated revenue and locally made goods by encouraging local artisans and other citizens to benefit and contribute to the socio-economic development of the State.

Oyebanji also said Ekiti State Regulation Approval Law, 2024 Would give impetus to government to forward to the House of Assembly regulations and subsidiary legislations made by all MDAs in the State for collation and confirmation to avoid conflict of regulations amongst the MDAs before they are published in the State Official Gazette.

He noted further that the law would empower the House of Assembly to approve all regulations and subsidiary legislations to check arbitrary regulations not based on government policies.

Speaking further, the Governor assured Ekiti people of his administration’s unwavering commitment and determination to bring the dividends of democracy to all nooks and crannies of the State adding that the policy initiatives and roadmap to keeping Ekiti working would continue to be felt by people at the grassroots.

Oyebanji said “It has been my practice to acknowledge the smooth working relationship between the Executive and the Legislature. In the Constitutional system, the Legislature provides checks and balances on the Executive, but it must also be a source of creative, responsible leadership, for in the end, work must be done and progress must be made.

“I must commend Mr. Speaker and the members of the 7th Assembly for your unwavering commitment and dedication to Ekiti project. The synergy is very heartwarming and our people are the major beneficiaries in terms of good governance and impactful service delivery.

“I am aware that the shared prosperity mantra of our Administration resonates with the Legislative agenda of the 7th Assembly which is keeping Ekiti working towards shared prosperity through responsive legislation. The Honourable Members are stakeholders in the transformation of the State with the need for collaborative efforts to make poverty history in the State.

“Our government will continue to accord desired priority to the Laws and Resolutions passed in the House. This informed my decision to assent to these Laws, three of which are Private Member bills from the House. We will be relentless at ensuring that these Laws are implemented to impact velocity into service delivery in the State.”

Earlier, in his remarks, the Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Adeoye Aribasoye said the bills were testament to the unwavering commitment of the house of assembly to advancing the shared prosperity mantra of the oyebanji led-administration.

The Speaker maintained that the bill was carefully crafted to promote development, progress and prosperity of Ekiti people adding that the bills represent the collective dedication to good governance and environmental sustainability and the promotion of local content within the development agenda of the state.

While commending the Governor for his purposeful leadership, policies of accommodation and his clear understanding of the tenent of the separation of powers, the speaker assured the people of the state that the House would continue to collaborate with the executive arms of government to ensure that dividends of democracy reach nooks and crannies of the state .

Also at the event were the Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs.) Monisade Afuye, Members of the State House of Assembly, and Members of the State Executive Council.