Kano non-indigenes’ forum condemns political  onslaught against Ganduje

…urges Tinubu to ensure his vindication

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The Non-Indigenous Community Forum (NCF) in Kano, has condemned the renewed political war being waged against the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and immediate-past Governor of Kano state, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The Forum, which cut across various ethnic nationalities in the country, described the purported suspension of Ganduje as an APC member as uncalled for.

They accused the ruling New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano state as the mastermind of Ganduje’s troubles.

They described Ganduje’s political attacks as a mere attempt to tarnish his image.

In a communiqué issued by the Forum after a meeting of its leaders on Wednesday, the group also regretted the campaign of calumny against Ganduje and called on President Bola Tinubu to rally support for the APC national chairman to ensure he is fully vindicated.

The Forum also condemned the attitude of the present Kano government towards non-indigenous communities.

The communique signed by one of the Forum’s co-coveners, Seyi Olorunsola, and titled ‘Standing in Solidarity with Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’, reads in full: “Arising from a pivotal gathering of influential leaders representing the non-indigenous community in Kano, we, the undersigned co-conveners of the Non-Indigenous People Forum, hereby issue this communiqué in unwavering solidarity with Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the esteemed National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

“In recent times, Dr. Ganduje has found himself ensnared in a maelstrom of political machinations orchestrated by remote agents aligned with the ruling party in the state, the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP). Under the guise of APC membership, these elements have embarked on a reckless campaign of calumny aimed at undermining the credibility and integrity of Dr. Ganduje, a stalwart leader whose unwavering commitment to the ideals of democracy and good governance is beyond reproach.

“The purported suspension of Dr. Ganduje from the APC by a so-called ward leadership stands as nothing short of a farcical spectacle, a feeble attempt to besmirch the reputation of a leader whose dedication to the principles of the APC remains unblemished. It is imperative to note that the authentic ward leaders have unequivocally disowned the spurious report, reaffirming Dr. Ganduje’s rightful position as the legitimate and substantive Chairman of the ruling party.

“Furthermore, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC has unequivocally affirmed Dr. Ganduje’s continued leadership, thereby dispelling any lingering doubts regarding his status within the party hierarchy. It is evident to all conscientious observers that the orchestrated smear campaign against Dr. Ganduje is not merely an attack on his person but a calculated assault on the democratic ethos that underpins the APC.

“As representatives of the diverse ethnic nationalities comprising the non-indigenous populace in Kano, we have keenly observed the deteriorating relationship between our community and the government of Kano State since the conclusion of Dr. Ganduje’s tenure as Governor. Unlike his predecessors, Governor Ganduje displayed an inclusive approach to governance, recognizing non-indigenes as integral members of the Kano community entitled to the full spectrum of government services and benefits.

” The current onslaught against the APC National Chairman is not only reprehensible but condemnable in the strongest possible terms. It is a concerted effort to tarnish the image of a leader whose exemplary stewardship has endeared him to the hearts of countless Nigerians, transcending ethnic and religious divides. We categorically reject any attempt to impugn Dr. Ganduje’s character and besmirch his hard-earned legacy.

“In light of the foregoing, we appeal to His Excellency, President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to rally the APC troops and leverage all lawful means at their disposal to ensure Dr. Ganduje’s vindication. The relentless onslaught orchestrated by the NNPP is not merely an affront to Dr. Ganduje’s integrity but an orchestrated attempt to undermine the vision and focus of the APC, thereby disenfranchising the teeming populace of Kano.

” It is pertinent to emphasize the unparalleled support extended by Dr. Ganduje to President Buhari during his successful presidential bid, particularly in Northern Nigeria. Such unwavering loyalty and dedication are rare virtues in contemporary politics and underscore Dr. Ganduje’s status as not only a party asset but a national treasure deserving of unwavering protection and support.

“As co-conveners of the Non-Indigenous People Forum in Kano, we issue this communiqué on the 17th of April, 2024, following a deliberative meeting held in Kano on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. We stand resolute in our commitment to upholding the principles of democracy, justice, and equity, and we shall continue to champion the cause of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, a beacon of hope in a sea of political turmoil.”