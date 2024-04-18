“We arrested DJ Wysei, not DJ Switch,” says the police

DJ Switch, left, and Commissioner DJ Wysei

By Nehru Odeh

The Lagos Stste Police Command has corrected the earlier information it had sent to the media saying it arrested popular #EndSARS campaigner Obianuju Catherine Udeh aka DJ Switch. DJ switch, according to the police, was never arrested! Rather, it was one Commissioner DJ Wysei who was. it then tendered apologies to the media and DJ Switch.

The Lagos State Police Command Spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin corrected the mix-up in a tweet this morning.

The tweet reads:

“There is a mixup from our end. Arrested person is DJ Commissioner Wysei not DJ Switch.

“Apologies for all inconveniences to a few media outfits like Lindaikeji, BBC and TVC that I gave confirmation this morning.

*Apologies to DJ Switch too. 🙏🏻”

Commissioner DJ Wysei was arrested by the police in Lagos on Wednesday and is currently being taken to the magistrate court in Eti Osa, LIB reported.

The circunstance that led to her arrest was dramatic. Commissioner DJ Wysei had visited the police in Elemoro, Ajah on Monday, April 15 to logde a complaint about a man who allegedly defrauded her. And the man was arrested on the same day and has been in police custody.

Commissioner DJ Wysei was then invited yesterday April 17 to inquire from her what step she wanted to take: whether she wanted the accused to be charged to court or be released on bail as it is against the law to detain an accused for more than 48 hours.

Commissioner DJ Wysei then insisted that the only thing she wanted was for the accused to do an apology which she would record and then post online. But the accused bluntly refused.

The police then decided to take the matter to court since both parties were not bulging.

However, while the officers were about to drive out with the accused to court, Commissioner DJ Wysei allegedly used her vehicle to block the entrance of the station and assaulted the female officers attached to the case.

She was then arrested for obstructing police while on duty, resisting arrest as well as assaulting police officers. The accused was taken to the court and was remanded in prison custody.

Commissioner DJ Wysei is currently on her way to the Magistrate court in Eti-Osa where she will be arraigned for obstructing police officers while on duty and assaulting officers.

