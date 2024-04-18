Uzodimma flags off two-day retreat for Commissioner-designates, other appointees

…urges them to internalise 3R agenda

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has told Commissioner-designates and other political appointees undergoing training at a two-day retreat ahead of their inauguration, to ensure that they properly understand, internalise and embrace the principles of the 3R Shared Prosperity Administration, anchored on Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery.

Declaring the retreat open on Wednesday at the Imo State Data Centre, Owerri, the Governor told the participants that at the end of the exercise they would be expected to be well versed in the doctrines of the 3R with regard to service delivery, “shunning corruption and achieving success at the end of the day.”

He said that his administration is more interested in credit for work well done and not blame game, noting that the retreat is to connect and unite the appointees for collective success “because the success of one is the success of all.”

Emphasising on the importance of the theme of the retreat: “BUILDING OF EFFECTIVE COLLABORATION AND SYNERGY FOR DELIVERYING THE GOVERNOR HOPE UZODIMMA DEVELOPMENT AGENDA,” the Governor described the retreat as very critical and intended for formal assumption of office as members of his Executive Council.

He said the whole idea is for the resource persons to take them through what government expects of them, that is, through the rudiments of public service delivery and accountability, the process of which he added centers on the vision and mission of his administration.

Again, he harped on the need for them to work as one family, saying that “every one of you must blend and understand each other as a united team.”

Highlighting the need for a renewed spirit, Governor Uzodimma reminded them to consider themselves fortunate for being among the chosen and admonished them to “understand that the appointment comes with enormous responsibilities and expectations.”

“Serve with honesty and sincerity of purpose and be dedicated and selfless,” he said and encouraged them to use the opportunity to make their marks and leave positive legacies for the future to remember them.

Governor Uzodimma who made the participants to understand that good governance means being honest in service delivery to the people, said he chose them based on their unique values and what they will bring to the table.

He noted that they “owe nobody any debt for their choice,” just as he admonished them to understand that their unwavering loyalty is to him as the Governor and head of the Government of Imo State.

He advised that their loyalty must be absolute “because identity is very important.”

Reiterating his dislike for corruption, the Governor said that “the 3R administration has zero tolerance for corruption; anyone indicted for corrupt practices will face immediate dismissal and prosecution.”

Buttressing the above, he reminded them that while praying to God to make him Governor of Imo State he made a vow to lead honestly and to be accountable to the people and to God and as such, he will not compromise by way of indulgence and poor performance.

He reminded the appointees that he has established a Monitoring and Supervision Department in his Office to continuously supervise and evaluate the performance of the cabinet members.

He used the opportunity to announce that his second tenure administration will be driven by run E-Governance “to reduce human traffic, save time and increase productivity,” noting that the appointees may not need to see him all the time “rather they can always send their proposals and needs to the portal and they will be addressed.”

Governor Uzodimma reiterated that his first tenure made tremendous progress in the area of infrastructure, a situation he said aided them to win the second tenure with ease, but insisted that in the second tenure the government is expected to raise the bar.

Finally, he congratulated the Commissioner- designates and other top political appointees on their choice and urged them to take their new responsibility with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

“The Government has entered into a social contract with Imo people and all are bound to fulfill the contract.”

In his remarks of welcome, the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Cosmas Iwu thanked the Governor for appointing them to serve in his new cabinet and promised that they will not disappoint his expectations.

Iwu told the audience that the retreat is to ensure the participants are on the same page with the Governor on effective and efficient implementations of his visions and missions.

The Principal Partner of the Millennium Consulting Limited for the Retreat, Prof. Jerry Ugokwe thanked the Governor for making the programme possible and harped on the importance of service delivery to Imo people.

Ugokwe advised the participants to strive to serve the people, leave legacies and show other incoming administrations that things can be done right.

He said the Cabinet members have no choice but to make Imo the development hub of Nigeria and Africa in general which is the bigger dream of the Governor.

The Deputy Governor, Dr. Chinyere Ekomaru and the Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Chike Olemgbe graced the occasion.