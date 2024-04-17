High inflation to be reduced as Dangote crashes Diesel price to N1,000 per litre

High inflation to be reduced as Dangote crashes Diesel price to N1,000 per litre

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 8:36 am


Diesel trucks at Dangote Refinery

Diesel trucks at Dangote Refinery

In an unprecedented move, Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced a further reduction of the price of diesel from 1200 to 1,000 naira per litre.

While rolling out the products, the refinery supplied at a substantially reduced price of N1,200 per litre three weeks ago, representing over 30 per cent reduction from the previous market price of about N1,600 per litre.

This significant reduction in the price of diesel, at Dangote Petroleum Refinery, is expected to positively affect all the spheres of the economy and ultimately reduce the high inflation rate in the country.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Nigerians First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu during the launching of Renewed Hope Initiative for  women farmers 37 mins ago

    Nigerians First Lady’s Renewed Hope Initiative, supports women farmers
    Salman Rushdie releases ‘Knife’, 13 hours ago

    “I would answer violence with art,” Salman Rushdie says as he releases new book, “Knife”
    President Bola Tinubu after the launching of the Single Window initiative 13 hours ago

    Newly launched: See how President Tinubu’s Single Window Initiative will transform the economy
    Emeka Woke, Commissioner for Special Duties in Rivers State 14 hours ago

    PDP Rivers asks Pro-Wike Commissioner in Fubara’s cabinet to resign
    Governor Hope Uzodimma6 14 hours ago

    Uzodimma recalls Heads of Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Health Insurance Agency and Sports Commission
    Chibok Girls 16 hours ago

    10th year of Chibok girl’s abduction: UNICEF advocates united efforts to protect child education
    Brazilian football star Kaka and Caroline Celico 17 hours ago

    Kaka states the real reason his marriage collapsed, counters his ex-wife’s claim
    Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu during a courtesy visit by Sturdy Group Six of the Senior Executive Course of NIPSS 17 hours ago

    Bagudu Tasks NIPSS to Interrogate Place of Digital Economy in Agenda 2050, NDP