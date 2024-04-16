Purported Suspension of APC National Chairman – Devious Act of Imposters, Fake News

Tuesday, April 16, 2024 5:20 pm


The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to media reports of the purported suspension of the National Chairman, HE Dr. Abdulahi Umar Ganduje, CON, from the Party by the Executive Committee of the Ganduje Ward in the Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State.

The purported suspension, as contained in a press statement signed by Felix Morka, APC, National Publicity Secretary, was the devious act of a group of impersonators of Ward officials out to cause mischief and create confusion in the otherwise peaceful Ganduje Ward chapter of our Party.

He added: “The perpetrators of this criminal act are not card carrying members of APC in the Ward but are individuals affiliated with senior officials and representatives of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP).

This act procured by officials of the ruling NNPP in Kano is part of the despicable program of political persecution launched by the administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf against Dr. Ganduje, a former Governor of Kano state.

The purported suspension is downright criminal, and of no effect whatsoever. The legitimate Executive Committee of the Ganduje Ward has since denounced the action and reaffirmed Dr. Ganduje as a bonafide member of the Party in the Ward, and in good standing.

The Party has filed a petition with the Inspector General of Police requesting an expedited investigation of this matter and that the perpetrators and their sponsors be brought to justice.

We urge our Party faithful and the general public to disregard reports of the suspension of the National Chairman who is, and remains, the National Chairman of our great Party.”

 

 

