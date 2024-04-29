Dangote Heart of Gateway Int’l Trade Fair-OGUNCCIMA

Aliko Dangote

Adejoke Adeleye, Ogun

Ogun State Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (OGUNCCIMA) has described the Dangote Group of companies as a heart that holds the Gateway International Trade Fair.

This is just as companies under the leading African Indigenous Conglomerate, Dangote Industries Limited, hit the trade fair with their various products as part of strategies to increase market share and deepen customers’ affection.

The President of the chamber, Engr. Mike Akingbade, stated this when Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun officially opened the 13th edition of the Trade Fair at the M.K.O Abiola Trade Fair Complex, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

Akingbade lauded the support of the Dangote Group in sustaining the Trade Fair, which he noted has led to the prosperity of the state and economic freedom for the people.

“A special commendation must be given to Dangote Industries Limited which has remained the major sponsor of the Gateway International Trade Fair for many years.

The committed support of the Dangote Group is the elixir with which the trade fair is activated and OGUNCCINA is eternally grateful for the wonderful gesture of the company,” he said.

He said the 13th Gateway International Trade Fair with the theme: “Achieving Economic Prosperity through Business Connection, Trade, and Investment, “is aimed among others, to allow businesses to expand their reach, access new markets, and diversify their customer base.

He however emphasized that forging robust business connections, participating in trade activities, and making strategic investments will unlock new markets, stimulate economic growth, and enhance overall prosperity.

The Regional Sales Director, Dangote Cement PLC, Lagos/Ogun, Mr Tunde Mabogunje in his remark to mark the Dangote day at the trade fair assured the Ogun state government and OGUNCIMMA of the continuous support of the company, noting that the Group is dedicated to enhancing the prosperity of Nigeria by creating opportunities for Nigerians and businesses in the country.

Noting that Dangote is a regular participant at other major trade fairs across the country, because, they believe this is one of the means of demonstrating our belief, that Chambers of Commerce & Industry occupy a unique position in driving economic development through their activities.

Adding that efforts to innovate, and create value by investing in Nigeria are borne out of our firm belief in the vast economic potential of Nigeria. Our target is to ensure that Nigeria becomes self-sufficient in all the sectors we play, cement, agriculture, mining, and petroleum.

Mabogunje said visitors to the Dangote Group’s pavilion at the fair will have the opportunity to buy products of these companies at reasonably reduced prices as the Dangote businesses will be selling at discounted prices.

He also hinted that the Dangote Refinery will be part of the next edition of the Trade Fair.

“We want to appreciate Ogun state for bringing us as a partner. We want to assure you that we will be here next year bigger. By next year, our refinery will be part of the Trade Fair,” he said.

Governor Dapo Abiodun who visited the Dangote pavilion immediately after performing the ribbon-cutting ceremony, commended the company and others for supporting the Trade Fair which he noted is aimed at stimulating economic growth.