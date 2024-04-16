Governor Namadi takes campaign for wheat revolution to Ethiopia

Governor Namadi takes campaign for wheat revolution to Ethiopia

Tuesday, April 16, 2024 10:25 am


Governor Namadi's delegation in a group photograph with Ethiopian officials

Governor Namadi’s delegation in a group photograph with Ethiopian officials

 

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Dutse

In his bid to make Jigawa state a bedrock for massive wheat production, Jigawa state Governor,  Mallam Umar Namadi,  has embarked on a significant study tour to Ethiopia with a high-level delegation comprising key aides on agricultural matters, officials, and professionals from the state’s Ministry of Agriculture and relevant agencies.

According to a statement  by his Chief Press Secretary, Hamisu Mohammed Gumel: “The purpose of this visit is to study Ethiopia’s National Wheat Production Initiative and engage in a comprehensive experience-sharing program with that country’s top agricultural officials and experts to bring home new ideas in the sector.”

The Statement added that: “Wheat, being the second-largest grain globally in terms of production volume and acreage, holds critical importance in addressing food security challenges worldwide.

“Against this backdrop, Ethiopia has emerged as a key player in wheat production in Africa, demonstrating remarkable achievements in agricultural sustainability and productivity.

“The visit aims to achieve key objectives, including on-the-field assessment of Ethiopia’s successful National Wheat Production Initiative and its benefits, facilitating knowledge exchange on wheat production systems and best practices, addressing challenges in sustainable wheat production, and enhancing collaboration between Ethiopia and Nigeria in adopting sustainable agricultural practices.

” Specific focus areas include understanding Ethiopia’s long-term plans for wheat production, assessing progress and challenges, exploring different production methods, and showcasing successful models like agricultural commercialization and farmer production clusters.”

Our Correspondent reports that during the four-day official visit, the Jigawa delegation will, among other important things, derive lessons on rain-fed and irrigated wheat production in various federal states of Ethiopia as well as successful sustainable wheat production models, such as agricultural commercialization and farmer production clusters.

Jigawa State is currently the foremost wheat producer in Nigeria, significantly contributing to the nation’s agricultural sector and food security, and the study tour is expected to open opportunities for the state as well as achieve several critical outcomes that would help to enhance sustainable wheat production in the state.

“This visit stresses the commitment of Governor Mallam Umar Namadi’s administration in the state to exploring innovative agricultural practices for enhancing food security and transforming the agricultural sector into a business venture for the largely agrarian population in the state,” the Statement concluded.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Brazilian football star Kaka and Caroline Celico 33 mins ago

    Kaka states the real reason his marriage collapsed, counters his ex-wife’s claim
    Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu during a courtesy visit by Sturdy Group Six of the Senior Executive Course of NIPSS 43 mins ago

    Bagudu Tasks NIPSS to Interrogate Place of Digital Economy in Agenda 2050, NDP
    L-R: Director, Physical planning, Obafemi Awolowo University, Dr. Anthony Adebayo Owolabi, Director, Maintenance service, Obafemi Awolowo University, Enrg. Olawuyi Isaac Olasupo, Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, Vice Chancellor Obafemi Awolowo University, Prof. Adebayo Simeon Bamire, Registrar, Obafemi Awolowo University, Mr. Kamarudeen Adetunji Bakare and Head, Dept. of Geology & Geophysics, Prof. Olatokunbo Adebayo Alao, after a meeting with the Hon. Minister in his office in Abuja, on April 16, 2024. 1 hour ago

    Why FG Suspended Mining Activities Within Obafemi Awolowo University and Its Environs
    Dr Aliyu Modibbo Umar, Special Adviser to the President on General Duties, represented the VP 1 hour ago

    VP Shettima Leads Tributes for Late Ezeife, Lauds Ex-Governor’s Visionary Leadership
    Abdullahi Ganduje 2 hours ago

    Purported Suspension of APC National Chairman – Devious Act of Imposters, Fake News
    Oil and Gold Trading 2 hours ago

    Oil and Gold Trading Guide for Nigerians
    President Bola Tinubu 3 hours ago

    Ten Years Since Chibok: Kidnapping Has Become an Illegal Industry Rewarded with Ransoms
    Bawale, Katsina new HoS 4 hours ago

    Governor Radda appoints Bawale Katsina as head of service