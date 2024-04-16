Governor Namadi takes campaign for wheat revolution to Ethiopia

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Dutse

In his bid to make Jigawa state a bedrock for massive wheat production, Jigawa state Governor, Mallam Umar Namadi, has embarked on a significant study tour to Ethiopia with a high-level delegation comprising key aides on agricultural matters, officials, and professionals from the state’s Ministry of Agriculture and relevant agencies.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Hamisu Mohammed Gumel: “The purpose of this visit is to study Ethiopia’s National Wheat Production Initiative and engage in a comprehensive experience-sharing program with that country’s top agricultural officials and experts to bring home new ideas in the sector.”

The Statement added that: “Wheat, being the second-largest grain globally in terms of production volume and acreage, holds critical importance in addressing food security challenges worldwide.

“Against this backdrop, Ethiopia has emerged as a key player in wheat production in Africa, demonstrating remarkable achievements in agricultural sustainability and productivity.

“The visit aims to achieve key objectives, including on-the-field assessment of Ethiopia’s successful National Wheat Production Initiative and its benefits, facilitating knowledge exchange on wheat production systems and best practices, addressing challenges in sustainable wheat production, and enhancing collaboration between Ethiopia and Nigeria in adopting sustainable agricultural practices.

” Specific focus areas include understanding Ethiopia’s long-term plans for wheat production, assessing progress and challenges, exploring different production methods, and showcasing successful models like agricultural commercialization and farmer production clusters.”

Our Correspondent reports that during the four-day official visit, the Jigawa delegation will, among other important things, derive lessons on rain-fed and irrigated wheat production in various federal states of Ethiopia as well as successful sustainable wheat production models, such as agricultural commercialization and farmer production clusters.

Jigawa State is currently the foremost wheat producer in Nigeria, significantly contributing to the nation’s agricultural sector and food security, and the study tour is expected to open opportunities for the state as well as achieve several critical outcomes that would help to enhance sustainable wheat production in the state.

“This visit stresses the commitment of Governor Mallam Umar Namadi’s administration in the state to exploring innovative agricultural practices for enhancing food security and transforming the agricultural sector into a business venture for the largely agrarian population in the state,” the Statement concluded.