Remi Omowon, former National Orientation Agency Director, for burial on May 10

The death has occurred in Ibadan of the former Oyo state Director of the National Orientation Agency, Chief Remi Omowon after a protracted ailment.

Chief Omowon, a graduate of Theatre Arts of the University of Ibadan also had a Masters degree in Communication Arts of the same institution.

The late Otun Jagunmolu of Oluyole Estate and Environs passed on on the March 8th at the age of 68.

A skilled footballer, he featured prominently in the football teams in every institution he attended, from Christ’s School, Ado-Ekiti, Olivet Baptist High School, Oyo, through Adeola Odutola College, Ijebu-Ode and he was part of the Western State Academicals.

At the University, he was the Sports Commissioner of his Kuti Hall of residence in the 1980/81 academic session. He was retained to work with the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State as a producer after his NYSC in the organisation. He however joined the MAMSER as a pioneering member when the federal agency was established in 1987 and served as a mobilisation officer in various Local Governments in both Oyo state, and some in present day Osun State.

He was quite active in the production of drama and other mobilisation programmes by the time MAMSER was transformed to National Orientation Agency. He Agency as Director in Osun State, at the Headquarters where he participated in a number of initiatives while working directly with the Director General of the organisation.

He was later transferred to his home state, Oyo where he retired. He was author of the book “Social Mobilisation and Orientation in Nigeria: A Practical Guide”.

The family has announced that the funeral programme for their late patriarch will commence on May 9th with a Lying- in- state ceremony at the Agodi head office of the NOA, Oyo State directorate at 10 am.

There will be a Christian Wake same day at 5pm to hold at the Otunba Oduntan Hall, The Cathedral of St.James The Great, Oke- Bola.

Between 7and 10am on May 10, the body will lie in state at his residence Plot 10, House 11, Road B2, Ariyayo Olopade Close, Olusoji Powerline. Oluyole Estate extension, Ibadan for family, friends and other relations to view his body and pay their last respect.

The funeral service is scheduled for 11am on Friday May 10, at the Cathedral of St. James The Great before the mortal remains will be interred at the Ijokodo cemetery.

Chief Omowon is survived by his wife Aderonke, daughter of the late famous writer, poet, Dramatist, Alagba Adebayo Faleti. He also left behind children, grandchildren, siblings in the large Omowon family of Ibadan.