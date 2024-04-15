Philip Shaibu now a private citizen, Edo govt agents demolish security outpost

Philip Shaibu now a private citizen, Edo govt agents demolish security outpost

Monday, April 15, 2024 8:23 am


Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu,t

Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu,t

By Jethro Ibileke 

A combined team of security operatives, including fierce-looking policemen and personnel of the Edo Security Network (ESN), on Sunday evening dismantled the security post at the private residence of former deputy governor, Philip Shaibu.

This is coming six days after he was impeached from office by the State House of Assembly.

Shaibu’s private residence is located along Aideyan Street, Off Golf Course Road, GRA.

It was gathered that personnel from the Ministry of Roads and Bridges, backed by armed policemen and operatives of the Edo State Security Network (ESSN) reportedly stormed the post where they vacated the security men there and leveled the mini structures.

The State Commissioner for Roads and Bridges, Ethan Uzamere, could not be reached on his mobile phone for comment.

The State Commissioner for Roads and Bridges, Eta Uzamere, whose ministry is being fingered for the demolition, denied having anything to do with the demolition exercise.

He said: “I have seen some online reports linking my ministry with the demolition of the former deputy governor’s security and I can tell you it had nothing to do with my ministry.”

But, a lawyer who asked not to be named for personal reasons, noted that since Shaibu has been impeached, he’s now a private citizen and so, not entitled to the security outpost.

“The fact is that, for now, Shaibu is no longer the deputy governor of the state, he is now a private citizen, so he does not have the right to build such an outpost in his private residence. Government has the power to remove any illegal structure anywhere in the state.”

 

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Brazilian football star Kaka and Caroline Celico 32 mins ago

    Kaka states the real reason his marriage collapsed, counters his ex-wife’s claim
    Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu during a courtesy visit by Sturdy Group Six of the Senior Executive Course of NIPSS 42 mins ago

    Bagudu Tasks NIPSS to Interrogate Place of Digital Economy in Agenda 2050, NDP
    L-R: Director, Physical planning, Obafemi Awolowo University, Dr. Anthony Adebayo Owolabi, Director, Maintenance service, Obafemi Awolowo University, Enrg. Olawuyi Isaac Olasupo, Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, Vice Chancellor Obafemi Awolowo University, Prof. Adebayo Simeon Bamire, Registrar, Obafemi Awolowo University, Mr. Kamarudeen Adetunji Bakare and Head, Dept. of Geology & Geophysics, Prof. Olatokunbo Adebayo Alao, after a meeting with the Hon. Minister in his office in Abuja, on April 16, 2024. 1 hour ago

    Why FG Suspended Mining Activities Within Obafemi Awolowo University and Its Environs
    Dr Aliyu Modibbo Umar, Special Adviser to the President on General Duties, represented the VP 1 hour ago

    VP Shettima Leads Tributes for Late Ezeife, Lauds Ex-Governor’s Visionary Leadership
    Abdullahi Ganduje 2 hours ago

    Purported Suspension of APC National Chairman – Devious Act of Imposters, Fake News
    Oil and Gold Trading 2 hours ago

    Oil and Gold Trading Guide for Nigerians
    President Bola Tinubu 3 hours ago

    Ten Years Since Chibok: Kidnapping Has Become an Illegal Industry Rewarded with Ransoms
    Bawale, Katsina new HoS 4 hours ago

    Governor Radda appoints Bawale Katsina as head of service