Philip Shaibu now a private citizen, Edo govt agents demolish security outpost

By Jethro Ibileke

A combined team of security operatives, including fierce-looking policemen and personnel of the Edo Security Network (ESN), on Sunday evening dismantled the security post at the private residence of former deputy governor, Philip Shaibu.

This is coming six days after he was impeached from office by the State House of Assembly.

Shaibu’s private residence is located along Aideyan Street, Off Golf Course Road, GRA.

It was gathered that personnel from the Ministry of Roads and Bridges, backed by armed policemen and operatives of the Edo State Security Network (ESSN) reportedly stormed the post where they vacated the security men there and leveled the mini structures.

The State Commissioner for Roads and Bridges, Ethan Uzamere, could not be reached on his mobile phone for comment.

The State Commissioner for Roads and Bridges, Eta Uzamere, whose ministry is being fingered for the demolition, denied having anything to do with the demolition exercise.

He said: “I have seen some online reports linking my ministry with the demolition of the former deputy governor’s security and I can tell you it had nothing to do with my ministry.”

But, a lawyer who asked not to be named for personal reasons, noted that since Shaibu has been impeached, he’s now a private citizen and so, not entitled to the security outpost.

“The fact is that, for now, Shaibu is no longer the deputy governor of the state, he is now a private citizen, so he does not have the right to build such an outpost in his private residence. Government has the power to remove any illegal structure anywhere in the state.”