How security operatives clash, aid, abet vote buying – KDI 

By Jethro Ibileke

Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI), has accused security operatives of aiding and abetting vote buying during the ongoing Ondo State governorship election.

KDI in its election day data room preliminary statement read by Dr. Abiola Akiyode Afolabi, mentioned a case whereby operatives of Nigeria Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), clashed over protection of a vote buyer.

Afolabi disclosed that the incident occurred when a vote buyer apprehended by NSCDC operatives ran to police operatives for protection.

“KDI’s Election Day Data Room received multiple reports of vote buying across all three senatorial districts in the ongoing Ondo State governorship election. So far, votes are traded for between ₦1,000 and ₦10,000.

“There have however been pockets of reports indicating that security agents were aiding and abetting vote buying, striking a fight between the police and NSCDC officials.

“Also received, was the report of a party agent caught buying votes by officials of the NSCDC. He ran into the embrace of the police who shielded him. This resulted in a clash between the two security agents, she said.

Afolabi also disclosed that KDI received 20 reports of incidents of violence.

She however noted that none of the violence led to disruption of the polling unit except in polling unit 3 Ward 5 in Idanre LGA where party shot sporadically in the air and disperse voters.

“In Idanre Ward 5 Unit 3, gunshots were reportedly used to scare away non-APC voters from the polling unit,” she stated.