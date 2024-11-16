How security operatives clash, aid, abet vote buying – KDI 

How security operatives clash, aid, abet vote buying – KDI 

Saturday, November 16, 2024 6:13 pm


Nigerian-policemen

Nigerian-policemen

By Jethro Ibileke 

Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI), has accused security operatives of aiding and abetting vote buying during the ongoing Ondo State governorship election.

KDI in its election day data room preliminary statement read by Dr. Abiola Akiyode Afolabi, mentioned a case whereby operatives of Nigeria Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), clashed over protection of a vote buyer.

Afolabi disclosed that the incident occurred when a vote buyer apprehended by NSCDC operatives ran to police operatives for protection.

“KDI’s Election Day Data Room received multiple reports of vote buying across all three senatorial districts in the ongoing Ondo State governorship election. So far, votes are traded for between ₦1,000 and ₦10,000.

“There have however been pockets of reports indicating that security agents were aiding and abetting vote buying, striking a fight between the police and NSCDC officials.

“Also received, was the report of a party agent caught buying votes by officials of the NSCDC. He ran into the embrace of the police who shielded him. This resulted in a clash between the two security agents, she said.

Afolabi also disclosed that KDI received 20 reports of incidents of violence.

She however noted that none of the violence led to disruption of the polling unit except in polling unit 3 Ward 5 in Idanre LGA where party shot sporadically in the air and disperse voters.

“In Idanre Ward 5 Unit 3, gunshots were reportedly used to scare away non-APC voters from the polling unit,” she stated.

 

 

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Tunde Olusunle, Ken Saro Wiwa, Mamman Vatsa, and other writers.jpg 2 hours ago

    Day Mamman Vatsa Welcomed Ken Saro-Wiwa to His Abuja Village
    Gunmen.jpg 4 hours ago

    Okpebholo talks tough, declares war on cultists, other criminals in Edo
    Polaris Bank's finacial literacy program for students.jpg 5 hours ago

    Commemoration of World Savings Day 2024: Polaris Bank Champions Financial Literacy for Students
    Adebutu detained 6 hours ago

    DSS detains Ladi Adebutu
    Zenith Bank Headquarters, Lagos.jpg 8 hours ago

    Zenith Bank Holds Tech Fair, ‘Future Forward 4.0’, in Lagos
    Femi Fani-Kayode and Kemi Badenoch.Photo credit,theoasisreporters.jpg 9 hours ago

    Femi Fani-Kayode, Kemi Badenoch And an Old Fart from Leicester
    President Tinubu with other world leaders in Brazil 9 hours ago

    G20 Summit in Brazil: Tinubu Endorses Launch of Global Alliance Against Hunger, Poverty
    Presidents Bola Tinubu and Luong Cuong 10 hours ago

    Rio G20 Summit in pictures: Tinubu meets Presidents Cuong of Vietnam, Lula of Brazil