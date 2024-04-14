Our costly error was supporting Senator Uzamere against Uroghide- Oshiomhole

By Jethro Ibileke

The senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomhole, has tendered public apology to the immediate past Senator of Edo South Senatorial District, Matthew Uroghide for treating him unfairly when he was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oshiomhole made the apology on Saturday in Benin, while welcoming him and others who decamped to the APC.

Oshiomhole recalled that he supported Senator Ehigie Uzamere against the candidacy of Matthew Urhokhide, describing that action as one of the costly mistakes he has ever made, which he said made the party to lose Edo South to PDP twice.

The former governor of Edo said: “I was misadvised. I am not going to blame those who misadvised me but I accept the responsibility that I took the decision to support now former Senator Uzamere. When I did, I later realized it. The late Esongban of blessed memory told me, ‘my son, you made a mistake.’

“There are several others who spoke in the same vein. And he came to me and said, Comrade, this your decision to support someone else against me, I pray and believe that you will regret it sooner than later.

“That Urhokhide, you remember I have to do an advert when we find it impossible to market you. I did an advert and I said that the election is not about Uzamere but it is all about me.

“We need to have our own in Abuja. I recalled very well those statements that we made because it was tough.

“I will go to places, we do the talking and we will ask him to keep quiet, he should not be seen so that he doesn’t spoil our market because it was too late to make a change and in the end, Uzamere won.

“After he won, he traded the ticket after being a Senator, returned to PDP. Now, God decided, using Matthew to teach us a lesson.

“So, for two consecutive elections, spanning eight years. Senator Matthew taught us a lesson.

“We keep losing Edo South Senatorial zone to him, which is why he had Senate for two terms, 2015-2023 and he later became chairman of one of the important committee in the Senate, Public Account.

“So, Senator Matthew as I have always said from the first time, I met you and I said I apologized to you from the bottom of my heart for my error of judgement and you have sufficiently punished us by making us lose Edo South two consecutive times and now that you are back, there can be no questions that we will regain Edo South and once you regain Edo South, you have won Edo State”, Oshiomhole said.

Earlier, Senator Matthew Urhokhide said he was so happy to be back to the party he co-founded.

He said that he has come to contribute his quota to the development of the party.

Urhokhide said the present administration has done his best and that he believes that the APC will do better.

He promised that he will join the party to restore all the battered institutions in the state.

He called on all the party faithful to go all out to solicit for votes noting that it is the time to work.

On his part, the state APC chairman, Emperor Jaret Tenebe apologized for whatever decisions that he may have taken that might offended the party.

He added that he will keep doing his best to woo members from other political parties into the APC as democracy is a game of numbers.

Others who also decamped are eight former local government chairmen. They are, John Akhigbe, former Etsako Central Local Government chairman; Dr Josie Ogedegbe, Igueben; Frank Ilaboya, Owan West; Andrew Osigwe, Owan East; Napoleon Agbama, Uhunmwonde; Scott Ogbemudia, Ovia North East; Austin Okoibhole, Esan North East and Mrs Ruth Osahor, Esan West.

They were officially received into the party.