Kidnapped Channels Tv Reporter, Joshua Rogers, regain freedom 

Saturday, April 13, 2024 8:23 am


Joshua Rogers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Joshua Rogers, the Channels Tv Reporter who was kidnapped at about 9pm close to his residence in Rumuosi Port Harcourt on Thursday has been released.

The news of his release has been confirmed by his Colleague in Channels Tv, Charles Opurum.

Also, Reuben Okwa, Chairman of Andoni Practicing Journalists Association,APJA for which Joshua Rogers is the Public Relations Officer,PRO also confirm the cheery news.

He said”I can confirm that he has been released” on a Journalist WhatsApp platform about 11.10pm.

Our Correspondent reports that there has been a massive hunt by security agencies on the kidnappers coupled with ceaseless pressure from Journalists calling his unconditional release.

It was not clear whether ransom was paid as it was earlier unconfirmed reports had it that his kidnappers had demanded N30million.

