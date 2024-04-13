Edo govt condemns alleged clash between LP candidate, Akpata and UNIBEN SUG

By Jethro Ibileke

Candidate of the Labour Party in the 21 September governorship election in Edo State, Mr Olumide Akpata, SAN, has allegedly clashed with the Student Union Government of the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

The clash allegedly occurred on Friday, during a visit by the Senior Advocate to the Ugbowo campus of the University.

This was disclosed in a statement Saturday night, by the State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, the Chris Osa Nehikhare.

The statement read thus:

“The Edo State Government condemns in the strongest terms the violence associated with the Labour Party candidate, Mr Olumide Akpata’s visit to the University of Benin on Friday, April 12, 2024.

“Claims and counterclaims have been made by Mr Akpata and the Student Union Government (SUG) of the University in statements issued by both parties on April 13, and an active investigation is ongoing on the issue.

“The Edo State Government, however, warns in the strongest terms that it will not tolerate violence or this sort of irresponsible behaviour which was associated with the visit of Mr Akpata to the institution.

“Government has the primary responsibility to ensure the security of lives and property in the State and will spare no effort to ensure that anyone who breaches the peace, no matter how highly placed, will face the full weight of the law.

“We hereby call on all Edo people to go about their lawful businesses without letting relevant agencies progress with their investigation into the said matter.”

Akpata responds:

Meanwhile, Mr Olumide Akpata has responded to the incident. Akpate in a video clip found on Facebook, blamed the incident on his political enemies.

“What was designed to be an apolitical and innocent homecoming at my Alma Mater, the great University of Benin, yesterday, 12 April 2024, when the Senior Staff Club of the University of Benin had invited me for an interactive session, investiture as an honorary member of the Club, and to also confer an award of excellence on me took a dramatic and unfortunate turn last night.

“Regrettably, those who are most threatened by my candidacy resorted to the tired old tactic and deployed thugs masquerading as students alongside some students to disrupt and mar a sacred University Staff event.

“In the process, one lecturer was injured and is now receiving treatment. While wishing him a speedy recovery, let me assure all the good people of Edo State and Nigerians in general that | am undeterred by last night’s fiasco and that | remain resolute in my determination to bring about the desired change in Edo State come September 2024.”