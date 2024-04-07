Officials of UNICEF, RUWASSA with traditional rulers after the workshop yesterday

Agency, Traditional Rulers Agree to Stop Open Defecation in Ibarapa-East

The Oyo State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA), yesterday said it is collaborating with traditional institutions to stop open defecation in the Ibarapa zone of the state.

The General Manager, Oyo State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA), Mr. Adeduntan Mumeen Adeniyi said this during a sensitization workshop of critical stakeholders on WASH Implementation, which centred on Ibarapa East Local Government, that took place at Plaza de Aruna, Oyo.

He said that the workshop was aimed at the state to achieve Open Defecation Free (ODF) status and improve sanitation by 2025, under the WASH project supported by UNICEF.

The general manager noted that the programme would also assist in reducing water and sanitation related diseases, particularly in rural areas of the state.

He said the Oyo State Government, led by the Executive Governor of the State, His Excellency, Engineer Seyi Makinde FNSE, is determined to end open defecation in all nooks and crannies of State.

He declared that the State Government in partnership with UNICEF organized the workshop to sensitize critical stakeholders on Wash implementation in Ibarapa East Local.

The General Manager, urged all stakeholders in the Ibarapa-east to understand the need to embrace WASH activities and take responsibility for the sustainability of the program coming to their LGA.

The GM urged traditional leaders in the zone to agree on punitive measures for any household that fails to construct a latrine for use of the family within a given time frame.

The Onilanlate of Lanate, High Chief Olatunji Samuel, on behalf of community leaders, assured full support of their people in achieving the goals.

He said this will enhance the glory of the State and their land, adding that it will make Ibarapa East Open defecation free.

He likewise expressed the readiness of his people to support the program.

While presenting his goodwill message, WASH Specialist, Mr. Monday Johnson (UNICEF) affirmed that Ibarapa East would be Open Defecation Free (ODF) in the next six months.

He encouraged other local government Council Areas to emulate the policy by focusing on behavioural change towards the implementation of ODF.

Mr. Johnson added that stakeholders should not have the mindset that UNICEF will construct toilets for people.

He said, rather UNICEF will educate people on the importance of maintaining cleanliness, stressing that the community owns the project, not UNICEF.

He also stated that UNICEF has provided 2 motor cycles for the achievement of the ODF programme in Ibarapa East LGA, which OYO RUWASSA will facilitate.

In another dimension, the Executive Chairman of Ibarapa East Local Government, Mr. Gbenga Gbadebo, added that the LGA will establish a WASH Unit and logistics for the project.

He added that the local government will enlighten its people on the importance of WASH, promising to make available land for the WASH project and establish WASH units and desk officers.

