Nigeria heads executive board of UN-Habitat

Nigeria has emerged head of the Executive Board of the United Nations Human Settlement Programme (UN-Habitat), as Minister ot State for Housing and Urban Development, Abdullahi Tijjani Muhammad Gwarzo promised massive affordable housing to Nigerians by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope administration.

Cameroon and Kenya stepped down for Nigeria to assume the chair of the UN-Habitat Executive Board.

The UN-Habitat’s Portfolio Manager for West Africa, Mr. Mathias Spaliviero, revealed Nigeria’s status in the UN-Habitat programme, in Abuja, on Thirsday, during a courtesy visit to the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Abdullahi Tijjani Muhammad Gwarzo, in his office.

“Nigeria is the current chair of the executive board of the United Nations Human Settlement Programme (UN-Habitat),” he said.

According to a Statement by Adamu Abdullahi, Senior Special Adviser to the Minister on Media, Gwarzo expressed delight and assured the programme manager that Nigeria will accomplish her assignments.

He, therefore, seek more collaboration between the ministry and UN-Habitat as critical partners in realising the vision of President Bola Ahmad Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for Housing and Urban Development in Nigeria.

The Minister reiterated the commitment of the Ministry in securing, healthy, and decent environments for all Nigerians.

Gwarzo assured the UN-Habitat team that the ministry is making concerted effort towards ensuring that the arrears of 2022 and 2023 contributions amounting to USD500,000 is paid as soon as possible.

Gwarzo further stated that Nigeria remains committed to fulfilling her obligations to United Nations Habitat as contained in the extant MoU and contribution agreement.

He applauded the notable milestone achievements in the Human Settlement sector in Nigeria since establishment of the UN-Habitat Programme Support Office (UNHAPSO) in 2023 explained that Nigeria found a veritable ally in the country’s quest to provide adequate and affordable housing in both urban and rural areas.

