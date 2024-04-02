Yes, there was explosion at Ikeja Cantonment farmaland- Nigerian Army

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 12:28 pm


Nigerian Army, Ikeja Cantonment in Lagos

The Director Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, has confirmed that a minor explosion occurred in a farmland near the Mammy Market within the Ikeja Cantonment in Lagos on Monday.

Nwachukwu, in a statement, quoted by NAN, said the explosion was suspected to have been triggered by the  burning of refuse and other inflammable debris by a farmer who cultivated the farmland.

According to him, no casualty was recorded in the incident.

“However, given that the cantonment was recently cleared and certified free of unexploded ordnances, we understand that there could be concerns among the general public as a result of the historical antecedent of explosion within the cantonment.

“The Nigerian Army therefore wishes to assure the public that the situation is under control as its Engineers Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team has cordoned off the area of the farmland to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the explosion.

“We urge residents in the general area not to panic and assure them of their safety,” he said.

