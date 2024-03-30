Rivers: Police arrest man, 25, over abduction,defilement of 13- year old girl

* As his suspected gang members threaten Parents of victim.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Detectives from Ozuoba Police Division of the Rivers State Police Command on Friday morning 29 March,2024 arrested a man simply identified as Prince, in his mid twenties over the abduction and defilement of 13-year old girl in Ogbogoro in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers state.

Recall that ‘Ify, the mother of the teenage girl who did not want her identity made public due to stigimatization had disclosed that her daugther was abducted by Prince on the 18th March,2024 while on an errand. She and taken to suspect’s house where her was allegedly repeatedly raped for two days before she escaped.

The incident was reported to Ozuoba Police Division that launched manhunt for the suspect.Dectitives attached to the station acting on credible and actionable intelligence arrested the suspect in his house on Friday morning.

In the meantime,Prince Wiro National Coordinator of Centre for Basic Rights Protection And Accountability Campaign has commended the Police for the arrest of the suspect.

Mr Wiro said “I received the news of the arrest of the suspect in alleged abduction and defilement of the thirteen year old girl with joy.I commend the Ozuoba Police Division for the arrest.Unfortunately, there are indications that the parents of the girl wants to abandon the case when I spoke with the father this morning.

“I am aware that some persons claiming to be friends of the suspect threatened the teenage girl and her parents shortly after the suspect was arrested.I condemn attempts to instill fear in the teenage girl and her parents, while urging the Police to ensure justice is done to all parties in the matter”.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of Rivers State Police Command Superintendent of Police(SP) Grace Iringe-Koko confirmed the incident.

SP Koko said “yes I can confirm the arrest of the suspect by Ozuoba Police Division.The suspect will be transferred to State Criminal Investigation And Intelligence Department(SCIID), for further and discreet investigation”.

Ends

Picture caption: