Easter: CRIN boss, Adebola, expresses hope in Nigeria’s recovery

Richard Elesho

All people of faith have been called upon to use the unique co-occurrence of Ramadan and Easter seasons to seek divine intervention in resolving the myriad problems confronting the nation.

The charge was made by Dr. Patrick Adebola, Executive Director, Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria, CRIN, in his 2024 Ramadan and Easter combined goodwill message.

Adebola, a Kogi state born re-known Plant Breeder and International Agricultural Development Expert, congratulated Christians for witnessing this year’s Easter, which he noted symbolises the death of Jesus and urged Nigerians to pray for the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and other leaders in their efforts to awaken hope and move the country forward.

“Both Christianity and Islam preach peace, love, and selflessness. It is a thing of joy that as Christians are celebrating the death of Jesus Christ, our Muslim brothers and sisters are observing the Ramadan fast. May the benefits of sacrificial living not elude us as a people.

“Christ is an embodiment of humility and compassion. We must emulate these virtues by being committed to peace, unity, and the development of our dear fatherland. Certainly, we can achieve a lot more together in unity.

“Let us turn to God to heal our land from every form of insecurity and return us firmly on the path of wholesome economic recovery and prosperity.