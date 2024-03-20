“No Gree for Anybody”: Day I Challenged My Professor Over Low Mark and Won – Fatai Adisa

Folorunso Fatai Adisa, from Abeokuta, Ogun State just attained an M.Litt in Media and Communications from the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, United Kingdom. Apart from his National Diploma in Mass Communication from Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, he had a Bachelor of Arts in English also from the University of Ilorin. His journey towards obtaining his master’s degree in Media and Communications began on January 9th, 2023, culminating in its completion on February 29th, 2024.

Can you describe how you feel after completing your studies?

Completing my studies leaves me with a profound sense of fulfillment and a renewed intellectual vigor. Embarking on a program is one thing, but navigating through its challenges and emerging victorious is an entirely different experience. Despite encountering numerous obstacles along the academic journey, the satisfaction of overcoming them and reaching the finish line is unparalleled. It’s a feeling of accomplishment that energizes and motivates me to tackle new challenges with confidence and resilience.

Apparently, you have had first-hand knowledge of both Nigerian and British educational systems, what are those differences you have noticed in the two systems?

In reflecting on my experiences in both Nigeria’s academic environment and the UK’s, I find that the key differences lie in the conducive learning environment and the abundance of learning resources available in the UK. The serene atmosphere of classrooms in the UK provides an ideal setting for focused learning, allowing students to fully immerse themselves in their studies without distractions. Additionally, the access to a wide range of learning resources, including libraries, online databases, and academic support services, offers students the opportunity to explore topics in depth and engage with diverse perspectives.

However, when it comes to comparing the style and depth of teaching, I find that Nigerian academics stand out. In my experience, Nigerian educators often bring a high level of expertise to their teaching, which translates into a rigorous and comprehensive approach to education. The depth of knowledge imparted by Nigerian academics is commendable (well, probably for the University of Ilorin that I attended), as they go beyond the surface level of topics to delve into nuanced discussions and critical analysis.

While the UK offers a conducive learning environment and ample resources, the quality of teaching in Nigeria remains a standout feature. The commitment of Nigerian educators to nurturing students’ intellectual growth and fostering a culture of academic excellence is truly commendable. Overall, both academic environments have their strengths, but it is the dedication of the academics and the expertise of Nigerian academics that leave a lasting impression.

Coming from a country like Nigeria to the UK; although there may be no language barrier due to the history of the two nations. However, what are those other challenges that faced during your educational sojourn?

While the English language was familiar, adapting to the climatic conditions was a whole new experience. I quickly learned that the chilly air of an air-conditioned room was vastly different from the bone-chilling cold of the UK’s climate. The shock of this cold baptism hit me as soon as I arrived at Heathrow, and it was further emphasized by the harsh winters of Glasgow.

In addition to the weather, the pace of spoken English posed another challenge. The rapidity with which people and lecturer spoke during lectures initially left me struggling to keep up. It often felt like I was missing crucial information until I had the chance to review the material (we discussed in class) at home. However, with time and perseverance, I gradually acclimated to the pace of speech, and by the second week, I found myself more accustomed to it. Adaptation became the key to overcoming these challenges.

There were several situations, but one stands out and underscores the importance of speaking up when necessary. I vividly remember a significant moment during my master’s studies, particularly in the course titled “Research Skills in Media and Communication” (P3978). Upon receiving a disappointing score of 22 out of 100, I was undeniably disheartened. Without delay, I contacted my professor, expressing my disbelief and requesting a re-evaluation of my work. Despite her assurance of the accuracy of the assessment, I persisted, drawing from my prior experiences, particularly the research and communication skills honed while working on the Governor of Ogun State’s , Prince Dapo Abiodun, 100 Days in office report during my time as a corps member in the Ministry of Information and Strategy, Ogun State.

A meeting was promptly convened to address the discrepancy, leading to the discovery of a glitch in either the online platform or the Turnitin system. Consequently, my script was re-evaluated, and to my relief, I received a revised score of 72%—an A grade. This experience reaffirmed my belief in the importance of advocating for oneself and seeking resolution in challenging situations. As I said somewhere else, maybe I should say “Dapo Abiodun” helped me .

How did your Nigerian experience assist you in navigating those situations?

Nigerians exhibit remarkable resilience, demonstrating a strong ability to adapt to various situations, often embodying a sense of stoicism. The popular slang “No Gree For Anybody” resonates deeply as a motto that fuels our energy and determination. Drawing from my experiences in Nigeria, coupled with the knowledge acquired from institutions like Moshood Abiola Polytechnic and the University of Ilorin, I found myself well-equipped to face challenges head-on. These experiences have shaped my outlook and prepared me to handle diverse circumstances with confidence and perseverance.

You have obviously gained more academic and practical experience in your field of study, how have the experience shaped your worldview in your chosen field?

Through my academic and practical experiences in media and communication, I have developed a nuanced understanding of the power dynamics at play in shaping narratives, disseminating information, and influencing public opinion. This has led me to view media not just as a tool for communication but also as a potent force that can shape societies, challenge injustices, and foster understanding. Additionally, my experiences have heightened my awareness of the importance of ethical journalism, media literacy, and the need for diverse representation in media to ensure a more inclusive and equitable society. Taken together, these experiences have broadened my perspective and instilled in me a sense of responsibility to use media as a force for positive change.

How do you plan to plough back the experience you have gained; are you planning to stay in the UK or go back to Nigeria?

I aim to leverage the experience I’ve gained in media and communication to contribute positively, whether in the UK, Nigeria, or beyond. My decision on where to apply my expertise will depend on various factors, including opportunities for impact, personal preferences, and societal needs. I’m open to exploring opportunities in both locations and beyond, with the ultimate goal of making a meaningful difference in the field and contributing to societal progress. Above all, I am a homeboy who is passionate about Nigeria and its growth. I see a plethora of untapped opportunities in Nigeria. I may settle for home.

What you advice/admonition for other youth planning to relocate abroad for education or other purposes?

My advice for other youth planning to relocate abroad for education or other purposes would be to approach the decision with careful consideration and preparation. It’s essential to thoroughly research the destination country, its culture, educational system, and job market to ensure a smooth transition. Additionally, staying open-minded, adaptable, and proactive in seeking out opportunities can greatly enhance the experience of living abroad. It’s also crucial to stay connected with one’s roots and to remember the values and lessons learned from one’s home country. Overall, embracing the journey with resilience, curiosity, and a willingness to learn can lead to valuable personal and professional growth.