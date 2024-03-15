Kogi gov seeks more funding for education

Richard Elesho

Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo has called for improvement in funding for education to accelerate human capital development in Nigeria.

Ismail Isa, Special Adviser on media to the governor in a statement said he made the call when he paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Architect Sonny Echono at the headquarters of TETFUND in Abuja on Thursday.

Ododo who expressed gratitude for the intervention by TETFUND in tertiary institutions in Kogi state called on the Executive Secretary to assist the state with access to improved funding for high impact projects in tertiary educational institutions in Kogi state.

“I commend TETFUND for the impact in the development of tertiary education in Kogi State particularly the speedy development of our brand new Kogi State University, Kabba which recently held its maiden matriculation of its first set of over 1000 students and has fully commenced academic activities.

“I must say that TETFUND has made remarkable impact in supporting higher institutions in Kogi State such as the Prince Abubakar Audu University Ayingba, Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, Kogi State Polytechnic Lokoja, College of Education Ankpa, College of Education (Technical) Kabba, but we will continue to seek your support for intervention in developing critical infrastructure in our tertiary educational institutions to help in advancing our agenda for accelerated human capital development in the state.” Ododo said.

The Governor who applauded the leadership of TETFUND for the support received by higher educational institutions in Kogi state noted that the state government is in need of more interventions for its tertiary educational institutions especially under the Special High Impact Intervention Fund by the organization.

Ododo restated his administration’s agenda for human capital development in the state and emphasized that education remains the most important catalyst for the development of any society. He assured that his administration will promote key priority areas in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) in all the higher institutions in the state to ensure that no child of school age is left behind.

In his welcome address, the Executive Secretary commended the governor O for his servant leadership approach to governance describing the him as a hands-on leader who has put himself forward in the service of the people of the state.

He promised that TETFUND will continue to support Kogi State through its interventions in tertiary education to enhance the Governor’s vision of accelerated human capital development in the state.

Governor Ododo was accompanied on the visit to TETFUND by the state commissioner for education, Honorable Wemi Jones and the Vice Chancellor, Kogi State University, Kabba, Professor KIT Eniola.