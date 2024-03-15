Kogi gov seeks more funding for education

Kogi gov seeks more funding for education

Friday, March 15, 2024 10:30 am


Governor Usman Ododo

Governor Usman Ododo

Richard Elesho

Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo has called for improvement in funding for education to accelerate human capital development in Nigeria.

Ismail Isa, Special Adviser on media to the governor in a statement said he made the call when he paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Architect Sonny Echono at the headquarters of TETFUND in Abuja on Thursday.

Ododo who expressed gratitude for the intervention by TETFUND in tertiary institutions in Kogi state called on the Executive Secretary to assist the state with access to improved funding for high impact projects in tertiary educational institutions in Kogi state.

“I commend TETFUND for the impact in the development of tertiary education in Kogi State particularly the speedy development of our brand new Kogi State University, Kabba which recently held its maiden matriculation of its first set of over 1000 students and has fully commenced academic activities.

“I must say that TETFUND has made remarkable impact in supporting higher institutions in Kogi State such as the Prince Abubakar Audu University Ayingba, Confluence University of Science and Technology,  Osara, Kogi State Polytechnic Lokoja, College of Education Ankpa, College of Education (Technical) Kabba, but we will continue to seek your support for intervention in developing critical infrastructure in our tertiary educational institutions to help in advancing our agenda for accelerated human capital development in the state.” Ododo said.

The Governor who applauded the leadership of TETFUND for the support received by higher educational institutions in Kogi state noted that the state government is in need of more interventions for its tertiary educational institutions especially under the Special High Impact Intervention Fund by the organization.

Ododo restated his administration’s agenda for human capital development in the state and emphasized that education remains the most important catalyst for the development of any society. He assured that his administration will promote key priority areas in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) in all the higher institutions in the state to ensure that no child of school age is left behind.

In his welcome address, the Executive Secretary commended the governor O for his servant leadership approach to governance describing the him as a hands-on leader who has put himself forward in the service of the people of the state.

He promised that TETFUND will continue to support Kogi State through its interventions in tertiary education to enhance the Governor’s vision of accelerated human capital development in the state.

Governor Ododo was accompanied on the visit to TETFUND by the state commissioner for education, Honorable Wemi Jones and the Vice Chancellor, Kogi State University, Kabba, Professor KIT Eniola.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Best Western Hotel before and after 3 hours ago

    AMCON disobeys Supreme Court order on Best Western Hotel, Lagos
    President Bola Ahmed Tinubu 14 hours ago

    Tinubu Appoints Chief Medical Directors of Two Federal Medical Centres
    President Bola Tinubu 14 hours ago

    Tinubu Approves Setting Up of Regional Coordinating Centre of Africa-CDC in Nigeria
    From left: Senator representing Lagos Central and Chairman Senate Committee on Marine Transport, Senator Wasiu Eshinlokun Sanni, The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON, Senator representing Lagos East and Chairman Senate Committee on Banking and Finance, Senator Adetokunbo Abiru and Senator representing Lagos West and Chairman Senate Committee on Social Welfare and Poverty Alleviation Senator Oluranti Adebule when they paid a courtesy visit to the First Lady at her office at the State House, Abuja on Thursday 14th March, 2024. 15 hours ago

    First Lady Restates Stiffer Laws for Kidnappers
    President Tinubu during a meeting with a delegation from American Tower Corporation (ATC) Nigeria at the State House in Abuja on Thursday 15 hours ago

    Tinubu Directs Prioritization of Digital Infrastructure Investments to Enhance Business Efficiency, Productivity
    From left, Governor Hope Uzodimma and Paddy Obinna 17 hours ago

    Uzodimma felicitates with Paddy Obinna at 80
    20 hours ago

    Access Holdings Plc Announces the Return of Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede as Holdco Chairman After 10 Years
    Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (third right); CEO, Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority, Bashir Are (fourth right); Chief Strategy Officer, GREO, Elizabeth Lusk (fourth left); Deputy Governor of Narok County, Kenya, Hon. Tamalinye Koech (third left); Chief Strategic Adviser, National Gaming Board, South Africa, Ms. Caroline Kongwa (second left); Managing Director, GSA Europe & President, International Gaming Standards Association, Mr. Mark Pace (left) and others, during the Lagos Lotteries and Gaming Authority Africa Gaming Expo (AGE LAGOS 2024), at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, on Wednesday, 13 March 2024. 22 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu: Lagos’ll leverage potential of gaming, entertainment, tourism sectors