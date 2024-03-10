IWD: Edo Assembly Deputy Speaker advocates reintroduction, passage of 5 gender bills

By Jethro Ibileke

The Deputy Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly Mrs. Maria Oligbi-Edeko, has called for the reintroduction and passage of the five gender bills that were thrown out by the 9th National Assembly.

Oligbi-Edeko made the call on Sunday in Benin, the state capital, in a message to commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day in Benin,

The five gender bills which she said seek to increase women’s representation in party politics and governance are a bill to provide special seats for women at the national assembly and affirmative action for women in political party administration; 35 per cent of executive positions; a bill seeking to grant citizenship to foreign-born husbands of a Nigerian woman and a bill on married women indigenship.

The Edo Assembly Deputy Speaker who represents Esan North-East constituency II, noted that the number of women in leadership, elective and appointive positions in the country was disheartening, despite their population and knowledge.

According to her, the world would be a better place if both men and women join hands together to manage the country.

She noted further that International Women’s Day which is held on 8 March 9f every year, is a global day for acknowledging the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women and calling on critical stakeholders to accelerate the development of women to close the gender gap.

Oligbi-Edeko appealed to the government, international organisations, Religious and traditional leaders, political parties and the media to inspire the inclusion of women in governance by supporting gender-inclusive laws.

“We are coming back with the five gender bills, we appeal for support from the presidency, wife of the president, governors’ wives and forum of parliamentarians.

“The International Women’s Day is a special day to celebrate women globally. I therefore join the world to celebrate women in Esan North-East local government area, Edo state and the entire nation.

“While I encourage all women to promote peace, I equally enjoin professional women to push for increased and meaningful participation in politics so that they can make enduring impacts,” she said.

This year’s IWD celebration has its theme: “Investing in women, accelerate progress.”