Tinubu Directs Ministers to Ensure Research Outcomes Guide Policy Formulation, Execution

Thursday, March 7, 2024 6:11 pm


President Bola Tinubu with the President and fellows of the Nigerian Academy of Science

President Bola Tinubu has directed relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government to ensure that the outcomes of research in science and technology are used to enrich policies that impact the real sector.

The President issued the directive when the President of the Nigerian Academy of Science and the fellows of the Academy paid a courtesy visit to the President at the State House in Abuja on Thursday.

President Tinubu emphasized that his administration is advancing an all-encompassing approach to leveraging the capacity of Nigerians to innovate and create solutions from all spheres of human initiative across the public and private sectors, including farming, manufacturing, information technology, and the academia.

“The pathway to unlocking the potential of our national contribution to the global economy of tomorrow lies in what we do today. I am fully committed to the comprehensive integration of research, and the outcomes of research with the process of policy formulation and implementation in all fields of national endeavour,” President Tinubu told leaders of the Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS).

During his investiture as the Grand Patron of Science by the Academy, the President said the pace of change around the world, reflected in some national and global challenges, requires more reliance on research for solutions and actionable data, especially in health and education.

“The Minister of Education, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, and the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning are here. All the relevant ministries should sit up and ensure that science research guides process development in relevant areas of advantage. We must not fail to utilize research outcomes in the process of enriching our policies,” the President said.

In her remarks, the President of the Nigerian Academy of Science, Professor Ekanem Braide, said a national research fund should be established as the country moves towards a knowledge-driven economy.

“Mr. President, we thank you for your support for a national research fund and we believe that this will go a long way in resolving our challenges and indeed, we can make quicker progress if we take advantage of the inputs of all Nigerians from the business community, the academia, and the public sector,” Professor Braide said.

Listing some of the interventions and achievements of the Academy in improving the lives of Nigerians, Professor Braide further advised that the nation’s 265 universities, 84 polytechnics, and 205 colleges of education be upscaled in science research infrastructure and funding.

The President acknowledged the historic feat of Professor Ekanem Braide in emerging as the first female President of the Nigerian Academy of Science since its establishment in 1977.

