CP Gumel to detainees: provide sureties and get bailed without delay

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel has urged detainees to facilitate their freedom by providing patriotic and responsible Nigerians who can sign for their bail.

The Kano Police boss who spoke to journalists, on Wednesday, shortly after the tour by the Kano State Advisory Committee on Police Duty Solicitor Scheme (PDSS), said the police do not derive joy in detainees staying too long in the cells and correctional facilities, without gaining freedom in the pursuit of justice.

According to him, police are not in support of detentions done without cogent reasons.

“What we are doing right from yesterday (Tuesday) is visitations to some selected police divisions and Correctional Centres. We are also visiting courts.

” First, we started with the ones located along Miller Raod—-that is the High Court complex.

“We were there, and we met and interacted with the High Court judges. We also interacted with our prosecutors. And we told them our mission. As you know, and as I mentioned to you yesterday (Tuesday), this Advisory Committee was born out of the directive by the Inspector General of Police, to set up a Committee that will advise the police on efficient justice delivery.

” We want to ensure that services are extended to all detainees from the point of arrest, detention, as well as, prosecution. We have started this way to tell the citizens that the police in Kano state, and indeed, in Nigeria, is a responsible institution that has high regard for fundamental human rights and an efficient justice delivery system.

“By our interactions with the judges, we came to have a very good understanding that issues of enforcement will be reduced drastically, because at the gate of criminal justice administration which the police are, we are have been doing, and are still doing our best on the line of our duties.

” Detention must be done with adequate reasons. Those detainees who have sureties who can sign for their bail should not hesitate to apply for bail.

“The police will give them all the needed assistance for them to be granted bail—unless their offences are not bailable,” he said.

He further stated that: “Also, we touched on the aspect of juvenile delinquency. You saw us at the Remand Home in Goron Dutse where we met with the under-aged children who are under detention.

“They were not necessarily arrested or prosecuted by the police. They are there at the instance of other security agencies, including the state Hisbah Board.

” We saw them. We made our observations. As a Committee, we are going to include what we observed in our report; and we will send it to the stakeholders, particularly, the government and the judiciary.

“With what we are doing, we do hope that in the next few weeks, there will be a turnaround on the way and manner justice is delivered in Kano state. Indeed, the Advisory Committee is working to ensure international best practices in our justice delivery system. The Committee is also working to ensure free legal services to detainees, particularly, those who do not have the resources or privilege to engage legal practitioners.”

CP Gumel further stated that the Kano State Police Duty Solicitor Scheme Advisory Committee is assuring its commitments to steadfastness and ensuring that all individuals have equal access to legal representation and fair treatment within the criminal justice system.

CP Gumel said the Advisory Team will continue to build strong collaboration with Police Divisions, Courts, Correctional Centres, Human Rights bodies and Civil Society Organizations to uphold the police force values, integrity and professionalism.

“It will also foster the culture of accountability and transparency in legal proceedings,” he added.

He expressed his deepest appreciation to all participating members of the Advisory Committee for being instrumental and dedicated to the promotion of efficient justice delivery.

He said that their commitment will undoubtedly make a meaningful difference in the lives of all Kano State residents and Nigerians at large.

According to him, the Kano State Police Duty Solicitor Scheme Advisory Committee reaffirms its dedication to ensuring free legal assistance to arrested and detained individuals within the Police Formations and Correctional Centres.

“As part of this commitment, on the 5th of March 2024, the committee members visited Janguza Correctional Centre and some Police Divisions including Fagge, Zango, Hotoro, and Sharada Division

“The primary objective of these visits was to ensure the successful implementation of the Police Duty Solicitor Scheme (PDSS) which aims to provide legal support to detainees and members of the Force.

” By offering this service, the Kano Police Command seeks to uphold the principles of equity, justice, fairness, and the protection of human rights for all individuals involved in legal proceedings.

“During the visits, the Committee engaged with the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) at the respective Police Divisions to evaluate the detainee’s status and free legal services provided to them.

” The team further examined and adopted the right ways to enhance the effectiveness of the PDSS by ensuring that improve access to legal aid and promoting the rights and responsibilities of both detainees and officers under the scheme,” he added

Our Correspondent reports that on Wednesday, the Advisory Committee visited Miller Road High Court, Bompai; Magistrate Court, Normansland; Kano State Agency for Evacuation and Repatriation of Beggars, Goron Dutse; Medium Security Custodian Center in Kano City where the Committee was received by Deputy Controller Tukur Muazu

Deputy Comptroller Muazu decried the challenges facing inmates at the Correctional Facility including those with capital offences being tried in courts with no jurisdiction; lack of case files for proper prosecution; and absence of legal representation.