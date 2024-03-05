Obasanjo Launches New Book, The Art of Leading

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo made a public presentation of his new book, titled: “The Art of Leading…” on Monday, in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

In his remarks at the launch and dinner event, held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), held as part of his 87th birthday anniversary, Obasanjo noted that leadership was so important, stressing that without it, Africa can’t go fast and move far together.

The statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, hinted that the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Hassan Kukah said leaders have to be obedient as well as instil values in the discharge of their duties.

Kukah in his review of the 13 Chapter book said the book spoke on how Christians can make an impact in politics, stressing that Nigerian leaders must cooperate with the grace of God.

He said that Christians in politics, must infuse values into politics which must be evident for all to see.

While noting that the social conditions of Nigeria have continued to slow down the pace of the country, the Cleric added that the leadership found in the book is leadership for service.

The special guest of honour and former president of Ghana, John Mahama in his remarks said leaders should lead with wisdom.

The former president said leaders must seek divine guidance and should embrace values that are worthy of emulation.

The Secretary-General, Eze Ndigbo Amuchay said the former president has continued to be a worthy role model to the Ibo race, hence the show of love for Baba Obasanjo.

The event witnessed the presence of traditional rulers, captains of Industry, diplomatic corps members, academia from the tertiary institutions and, a close associate of the author.