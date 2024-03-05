Fraudster impersonating Kaduna State Govt arrested in Edo

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 12:17 pm


 

Silouette of a cyber criminial

By Jethro Ibileke

A 24-year-old man, Destiny Paul, who has been defrauding members of the public in the name of the Kaduna State government has been arrested by operatives of Edo State Police Command.

The Command’s Spokesman, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, who disclosed this on Monday in Benin, said the suspect was arrested following a petition from the Force Headquarters.

He disclosed that the petition stated that a fraudster from Edo state was and defrauded unsuspecting members of the public.

He added that the suspect who had impersonated Kaduna State Government to defraud several persons was geo-located to the Edo State Police Command’s jurisdiction.

According to Nwabuzor, operatives of the Anti Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Unit of the Command arrested the suspect along Ubiaja-Uromi Road Ubiaja, using technical intelligence.

The Edo police spokesman said the suspect has confessed to using the Kaduna State Government profile to defraud people.

“Meanwhile, the officers attached to Force Headquarters have been contacted and are leading an investigative team from Kaduna to Edo state.

“The suspect would soon be handed over to the team from Abuja,” he said.

