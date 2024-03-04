You didn’t disappoint us, Imo Economic Development Initiative tells Uzodimma

Satisfied with the excellent outing of Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State in his first four years in office, the Imo Economic Development Initiative (IEDI) has said that the Governor did not disappoint their reasonable expectations as private sector enthusiasts.

The body, an assemblage of professionals cutting across socioeconomic divide, passed the verdict weekend when the members visited Governor Uzodimma in his office at Government House Owerri to brief him on their readiness to continue to support his administration as his second term commences.

Led by Chairman of the group, Prof Maurice Iwu, a former National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the IEDI team said the visit was a follow up to their zoom meeting on Friday, March 1, 2024, where all the members, both within and outside the country, had the opportunity to evaluate the first four years of Governor Uzodimma’s administration and suggested other measures to be considered that would help to deepen the foundation the Governor laid in his first tenure.

Prof Iwu thanked Governor Uzodimma on behalf of all their 40 members of different professional persuasions for finding time to receive the 10-member delegation detailed to interface and brief the Governor on the outcome of their expanded meeting as it concerns Governor Uzodimma’s second term socioeconomic policies.

Prof. Iwu spoke passionately on the readiness of IEDI to continuously partner with the State Government, for the overall economic development of Imo.

He described the body as a think tank of Imo citizens, drawn mainly from the private sector, businessmen and women, academia and technocrats who, at one time or the other, were in government.

Prof. Iwu said during the zoom meeting the body identified about nine policy parameters of Governor Uzodimma’s administration which they believe, the private sector could play some roles in helping to actualise them for the good of Imo State.

His words: “We are also here to show appreciation for the past four years of your first tenure, and we want to also ensure we can work with you for the next four years of your second tenure.

“That is why we have come early, like we did four years ago, to review some outstanding issues that we feel will be of interest for the State. We are here with 10- man delegation, from a group of only 40 people, who have been working, not as a government agency, but as private sector-driven and whose interest is the furtherance of governance in the State and helping, so our people will be able to appreciate the dividends of democracy, especially in this period.”

In his response, Governor Uzodimma expressed gratitude to the group for the continuous support of the members to his administration and also his willingness to work in tandem with them to actualise the desired economic growth of Imo State.

The Governor said he was privileged to meet again with members of the body for coming to extend their congratulations on the commencement of his second term as Governor of Imo State.

Governor Uzodimma said “their commitment to fostering a prosperous society aligns perfectly with our goals in the State,” noting that, “listening to their annual economic plan was truly impressive and heartening, as it resonated deeply with my vision to fortify our State’s economy.”

He further commended their dedication and partnership towards building an economically robust society and expressed his commitment to continually collaborate with the body “in our collective pursuit of economic prosperity for all.”

Governor Uzodimma said: “I will continue to solicit your opinion and contributions, to analyse my policies from time to time and suggest ways we can do better to achieve a better result. Feel free to criticise and suggest ways to achieve result.”

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Lady Chinyere Ekomaru, immediate past Secretary to Government of Imo State and Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Cosmos Iwu and Barr Nnamdi Anyaehie respectively as well as the Principal Secretary to the Governor, Dr. Irene Chima, joined the Governor to receive the group.